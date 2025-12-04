CHILTIER Moves Wearable Cooling from Occasional Gadget Territory to Daily Lifestyle Relevance

India, Dec 04th: CHILTIER , a pioneering personal thermal regulation brand, is on a mission to transform wearable cooling technology from a niche innovation into an indispensable daily -use product for solution for people who live, work, and move through increasingly hotter environments. The company plans to launch its flagship Thermo Pod in May 2026, combining patent-pending Peltier-based technology with hydro circulation to deliver genuine thermal regulation rather than temporary relief. As India faces temperatures regularly exceeding 40°C across major urban centers, traditional air conditioning remains expensive, and will need vast amounts of electric power to make it accessible to the majority. CHILTIER addresses a critical gap in personal thermal management, whether indoors or outdoors , a pioneering personal thermal regulation brand, is on a mission to transformtechnology from a niche innovation into an indispensable-use product for solution for people who live, work, and move through increasingly hotter environments. The company plans to launch its flagship Thermo Pod in May 2026, combining patent-pending Peltier-based technology with hydro circulation to deliver genuine thermal regulation rather than temporary relief. As India faces temperatures regularly exceeding 40°C across major urban centers, traditional air conditioning remains expensive, and will need vast amounts of electric power to make it accessible to the majority.addresses a critical gap in personal thermal management, whether indoors or outdoors

Kulpreet S. Sahni, Founder and CEO, CHILTIER, commented, “Wearable cooling isn’t a gadget for adventurers anymore. It’s poised to be infrastructure for urban life. At CHILTIER, we are building products for people who commute through crowded cities, professionals moving between meetings, field teams working outdoors, and individuals who want to stay active and productive regardless of how hot and humid the weather is. These are the people reshaping India’s consumer tech landscape, and we firmly believe that they deserve solutions engineered specifically for their reality.”

The Thermo Pod ecosystem – which comprises of a lightweight thermal pod (800gms), connected to a Hydro Vest with thermally conductive tubing, and integrated backpack system – enables seamless thermal regulation across daily activities. Engineered to operate silently (>20dB) with active cooling and heating from 10°C to 40°C, the system integrates mobile app control for real-time temperature adjustment. Unlike traditional air conditioning systems reliant on harmful refrigerants, CHILTIER’s Peltier-based architecture eliminates hazardous substances and extends device lifespan through a modular, repair- and upgrade-friendly design. All this at a fraction of the power consumption needed for a compressor-based system focused on cooling spaces rather than people.

The global wearable temperature regulation technology market is projected to reach $603.2 million by 2034 at 8.8% annual growth, with personal wellness, occupational use, healthcare, and sports collectively driving demand for practical, reliable ways to manage heat and cold in dynamic environments. . From preventing heat stress for outdoor workers, to supporting athletic performance and recovery, to enhancing everyday comfort for commuters and office-goers – wearable thermal systems are rapidly evolving from novelty accessories into essential personal items, with CHILTIER as a frontrunner in the domain. Companies like Sony are developing products for personal cooling, like the Reon wearable cooler, and several products like cooling neck fans are making their way into daily use. CHILTIER’s products are designed for higher temperatures and focus on cooling the whole body, instead of providing a temporary sensation of cooling.

Climate-conscious urban dwellers stand to be among the first experiencing what CHILTIER has crafted: practical, eco-conscious thermal autonomy designed to integrate effortlessly into daily life rather than remain an occasional gadget. Waitlist for CHILTIER’s innovative solutions is now open at www.join.chiltier.com