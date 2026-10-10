Enso Goes Live on Robinhood Chain, Bringing Composable Stock Token Access to Wallets and Fintechs

One Enso integration lets apps route into more than 248 Robinhood Stock Tokens, swap across chains and access DeFi on Robinhood Chain.

ZURICH, Switzerland, 010 October, 2026 — Enso, the execution infrastructure platform for onchain finance, today announced its official launch on Robinhood Chain, the Arbitrum-built Layer-2 designed for financial services and tokenized real-world assets. Through a single Enso API integration, wallets, trading and investment apps, fintechs and institutions can now offer same-chain and cross-chain swaps, DeFi actions including deposits, liquidity provision and flashloans, and Robinhood Stock Tokens routing on the network.

More than 20 teams have already integrated Enso on Robinhood Chain ahead of today’s announcement, routing more than 8,450 transactions worth about $17 million. Stock Tokens account for nearly 30% of those transactions, with roughly one in three wallets using Enso on the network having traded one.

Tokenized equities are arriving onchain faster than the infrastructure needed to put them to work. Each new chain typically means a fresh round of integrations for liquidity venues, bridges and protocols. Enso extends the routing, simulation, bridging and policy enforcement it already runs across 27+ chains to Robinhood Chain, so existing partners can support the network through the same API they use today.

With Enso, Stock Tokens can be swapped, moved cross-chain or combined into a DeFi position within a single transaction path. A user holding USDC on Base, for example, can move into a Stock Token or a DeFi position on Robinhood Chain with one signature, without bridging manually or first acquiring ETH for gas on the new chain.

“Tokenized stocks only matter if people can reach them from the apps they already use,” said Connor Howe, Co-Founder and CEO of Enso. “More than 20 teams are already using Enso to bring Robinhood Chain to their users, and about a third of wallets routing through us have traded a Stock Token. That tells us the demand is there when access sits inside the products people already use. Partners on Enso can offer Stock Tokens, swaps and DeFi on Robinhood Chain through one integration, and they’ll be able to do the same for the next asset class or chain without starting over.”

Every transaction executed through Enso goes through pre-trade simulation and execution verification, the same standard applied on every chain Enso supports. Enso composes and executes transactions; it does not issue custody or broker Stock Tokens, and assets remain in the user’s or institution’s control.

Robinhood Chain support is available now in the Enso API. More information is available on the Enso blog here.