Executive Centre India Limited to Strengthen its Presence with Multi-Phase Expansion at Aerocity in New Delhi

India, Apr 07: Executive Centre India Limited, a premium flexible workspace provider, is marking a major milestone with a significant multi–phase expansion at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, further deepening its presence in one of India’s most sought-after commercial hubs. This strategic move adds over a cumulative 480,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art premium workspace to TEC’s growing footprint in the region. This development underscores TEC’s long-term commitment to supporting the evolving workspace needs of businesses in the capital region and providing Managed Office Solutions.

Set in the heart of one of New Delhi’s most strategic and premium business districts, TEC will be opening three centres across prime assets within Aerocity. The first phase at Worldmark Aerocity Building 4 (Level 7), will offer approximately 101,000 sq. ft. and 1,100 workstations. This will be followed by Building 6 (Level 7), with a gross area of 112,000 sq. ft. and 1,220 workstations. The final phase at Building 8 (Levels 3–5), spans 267,505 sq. ft. and accommodating 2,800 workstations. Together, these centres are designed to deliver a seamless blend of flexibility, functionality, and premium experience for enterprise clients, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and high-growth companies. The centres will offer state-of-the-art Private Offices, Collaborative Spaces, Meeting Rooms, a Fitness Centre, a Fully Equipped Barista Bar, a Wellness Room, Private Phone Booths and Business Amenities designed as per international standards.

According to a JLL report, Delhi NCR region recorded 17.4 million sq. ft. of gross office space leasing in 2025. This surge was driven by heightened activities from IT/ITeS companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), alongside growing demand for flexible workspace solutions. TEC’s expansion in the region is a direct response to this momentum.

Speaking on the expansion, Paul Salnikoff, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Centre India Limited said, “Delhi-NCR continues to be a key market for office space demand, driven by a strong mix of domestic and global occupiers. As per a recent CBRE report, the region accounted for nearly 18% of India’s total office absorption in Q4 2025, and flexible workspace operators contributed 36% of this demand, reflecting the growing shift towards agile workplace strategies. Our expansion in Aerocity aligns with these trends, as we continue to see increasing demand for premium, well-located, and premium flexible work environments. With over 30 years of global expertise, TEC is well-positioned to provide high-quality workspaces that enable businesses to scale and adapt efficiently, shaping the future of work in India.”

Over the past three decades, TEC has built a reputation as a trusted partner to multinational corporations and growth-focused enterprises, delivering premium work environments backed by consistent service, operational excellence, and global scale. Today, the company operates across 15 cities in 8 markets, supporting businesses at every stage of expansion.