Franchise India Accelerates Bagelstein’s India Expansion with 4th Store Launch in Koramangala, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 26 – Bagelstein, France’s bagel pioneer founded in 2011, has strengthened its presence in India with the opening of its 4th store at Koramangala, Bengaluru. Following the successful launch of its third outlet in the city, the new store underlines the brand’s accelerating momentum and the growing appetite for premium bagels among India’s urban consumers. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Shri. Ramanalinga Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Govt of Karnataka, who joined as the special guest.

With Bengaluru emerging as one of India’s most dynamic food destinations, the city continues to attract young professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and global workforces who are constantly exploring international cuisines and convenient gourmet dining formats. Koramangala, one of the city’s most happening neighbourhoods, is a buzzing hub for cafés, startups, nightlife, and experiential dining — making it a strategic location for Bagelstein’s next phase of expansion.

The increasing popularity of bagels in India reflects evolving consumer preferences, where quick-service formats meet quality, freshness, and indulgence. Bagelstein’s menu caters to this shift with oven-fresh handcrafted bagels, premium fillings, stacked sandwiches, flavourful spreads, artisanal coffees, refreshing beverages, and indulgent desserts. True to its European roots, the brand blends authenticity with creativity while delivering a casual yet premium café experience.

Commenting on the expansion, Gaurav Marya, Founder and Chairman, Franchise India, said, “Global food brands today are increasingly looking at franchising as the most efficient and scalable route to enter and expand in fast-growing markets like India. The country’s strong consumption story, young demographics, and appetite for international flavours make it a compelling destination for global QSR and café brands. Bagelstein’s consistent expansion reflects how structured franchising enables faster market penetration while maintaining brand consistency and operational excellence.”

Sharing his perspective on the Bengaluru growth story, Ravish Malhotra, Area Developer, Bagelstein – Bengaluru, added, “The response to Bagelstein in Bengaluru has been extremely encouraging. The city’s diners are open to experimenting with new formats, flavours, and premium fast-casual concepts. Koramangala, with its vibrant footfall and youthful energy, is a perfect fit for our brand. We are confident that this store will further strengthen Bagelstein’s connection with the city’s evolving café culture.”

Devrag, Unit Franchise Owner, Bagelstein – Bengaluru, further stated, “Being part of Bagelstein’s growth journey in Bengaluru is exciting. The brand’s strong product quality, differentiated positioning, and loyal customer response make it a compelling business opportunity. The Koramangala outlet is designed to offer a warm, energetic space where customers can enjoy great food, coffee, and a fun brand experience.”

With the opening of its fourth store at Koramangala, Bagelstein continues to deepen its footprint in India’s fast-evolving food service landscape. The brand’s steady expansion reflects rising consumer demand for global café concepts and highlights Bengaluru’s position as a key growth engine for international food brands. As Bagelstein accelerates its journey across metro markets, it remains focused on delivering distinctive flavours, consistent quality, and a vibrant dining experience to India’s growing community of urban food enthusiasts.