Giftster Unveils Key Holiday Shopping Trends

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct 14 — Giftster, the trusted home for meaningful family gifting, today released its second Holiday Shopping Index, revealing a surprising shift in what people actually want for the holidays: less screen time, a return to 2000s-era tech and practical gifts that make everyday life easier. At a time when AI and new technology dominate headlines and consumers continue to feel pressure from the cost of living, real family wish lists are moving in a different direction. Digital cameras are making a comeback, screen-free toys are climbing kids’ lists, Kindles are outpacing much of the usual holiday tech, and even carpet cleaners are becoming gifts worth asking for.

Unlike surveys that capture what consumers say they plan to buy, Giftster’s data reflects what families are actually adding to and sharing on their wish lists. In the past 30 days alone, approximately 1.5 million items were added across an estimated 150,000 new or updated Giftster lists, spanning products from thousands of retailers. An analysis of this real-world gifting activity identified the 100 most-requested products, providing a timely look at what families are actually asking for this holiday season.

“This holiday season, people are asking for less screen time, more nostalgia and practical upgrades that make everyday life easier,” said Ron Reimann, founder and CEO of Giftster. “For more than two decades, Giftster has had a front-row seat to how families give, and one thing remains constant: meaningful gifting starts with understanding what someone genuinely wants. This year, that increasingly means gifts with purpose over gifts driven by hype.”

1. Kids Are Trading Screen Time for Hands-On Play

Kids’ wish lists are signaling a shift away from passive screen time, with some of the season’s most-requested toys centered on building, listening, movement and hands-on play.

MAGNA-TILES jumped from No. 19 year-to-date to No. 5 over the past 30 days, one of the biggest gains among Giftster’s most-requested products.

jumped from No. 19 year-to-date to over the past 30 days, one of the biggest gains among Giftster’s most-requested products. Yoto Mini , a screen-free children’s audio player, climbed to No. 11 from No. 27.

, a screen-free children’s audio player, climbed to from Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster reached No. 15 , while Melissa & Doug’s Wooden Ice Cream Counter landed at No. 20 .

reached , while landed at . Nex Playground, an interactive gaming system centered on movement and family play, surged from No. 24 year-to-date to No. 6 over the past 30 days.

Giftster’s data suggest that families are showing substantial interest in moving away from another holiday defined by screens and the latest electronics, instead prioritizing analog and tactile gifts.

2. The 2000s Called: Digital Cameras Are Back

The digital camera comeback is gaining steam, with Giftster wish lists showing growing demand for dedicated cameras, instant prints and other nostalgic photography favorites.

Kodak PIXPRO FZ55 climbed 11 spots to No. 7 over the past 30 days, making it the highest-ranking camera on Giftster wish lists.

climbed 11 spots to over the past 30 days, making it the highest-ranking camera on Giftster wish lists. Liene 4×6 Photo Printer jumped 24 spots to No. 29 .

jumped 24 spots to . Fujifilm Instax cameras and film continue to rank among popular gifts.

cameras and film continue to rank among popular gifts. Camp Snap, a screen-free digital camera, entered Giftster’s top 100.

In all, six photography products rank among Giftster’s top 100 most-requested gifts, suggesting the nostalgia cycle has reached the early 2000s. Consumers are rediscovering dedicated cameras and printed photos, turning yesterday’s technology into one of this holiday season’s emerging gift categories.

3. In an AI-Obsessed Year, Reading Tech Is Winning

Consumers aren’t abandoning technology. Instead, some of the most-requested devices are built around one of the oldest forms of entertainment: reading.

Kindle products occupy seven of the top 30 spots among Giftster’s most-requested products year-to-date. Kindle Paperwhite ranks No. 3 over the past 30 days. Other Kindle models hold the No. 4 and No. 30 spots.

among Giftster’s most-requested products year-to-date.

While AI devices and new gadgets dominate the technology conversation in the media and on social media, Giftster wish lists show strong demand for technology that does less, not more: devices designed for focused, quiet entertainment.

4. Practical Is Becoming the New Splurge

As consumers continue to navigate higher everyday costs, holiday wish lists aren’t being reserved for traditional indulgences. Some people are asking for decidedly unglamorous products that solve everyday problems.

Two BISSELL Little Green carpet cleaner models rank No. 38 and No. 39 year to date. BISSELL Little Green Mini jumped six spots to No. 33 over the past 30 days.

models rank year to date. A baby bottle washer and sterilizer ranks No. 46 .

ranks . A kitchen step stool ranks No. 52 .

ranks . The Skylight digital family calendar ranks No. 55.

The findings suggest the definition of a holiday splurge may be changing. A product that saves time, solves a recurring frustration, or makes everyday life easier can be just as wish-listworthy as a luxury choice.