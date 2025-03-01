inDrive Offers Top Active platinum drivers a free Iftar with their family members at Chef Burak

Renewing their commitment to the driver community, inDrive, Egypt’s RH app is launching a new contest. This time, inDrive will reward their top drivers by having free Iftar with their family members at The Luxurious restaurant Al Chef Burak Restaurant in Cairo.

By offering such precious rewards to the drivers and their families, inDrive recognizes the hard work and dedication of its loyal platinum drivers, and motivates them to excel further in their service. This commitment to supporting and empowering their driver community underscores inDrive’s dedication to providing top-notch service to its customers, while fostering a positive and rewarding environment for its drivers.

Conditions of the contest :

The top active platinum drivers in Cairo who will achieve the highest number of trips starting from 1st of March till the 15th of March will be invited to the free iftar celebration with three of their family members.This celebration reflects the spirit of Ramadan when people like to gather and enjoy the festive vibes.

Maksim Osipov Regional Manager MENA &CIS, stated that: “For the 2nd time in a row in Ramadan inDrive decides to offer the dedicated and hard-working drivers something precious and new . Selecting a chef Burak is a great choice, especially since the restaurant is being newly opened and trending, it’s a fantastic opportunity for drivers to enjoy a unique and high-end dining experience with their families”.