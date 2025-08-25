Marina Starovoitova became the world’s first female captain of a nuclear icebreaker

Moscow, 25th August 2025: On August 20, 2025, during the festive concert “The Era of Dreamers”, which opened the anniversary events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the nuclear industry of Russia, a solemn ceremony of appointing the captain was held nuclear icebreaker Yamal. For the first time in history, this position was occupied by a woman – Marina Starovoitova. Captain Marine Badge Starovoitova was presented by the honorary president of the Murmansk organization of veterans Atomflot Alexander Barinov.

“To be a captain is to continue the traditions nuclear fleet, to take care of the crew and the icebreaker. And this is what I see as my main task. I will solve it every day. And I really hope that I will cope and justify your Trust and trust of colleagues,” said Marina Starovoitova.

Graduate of the Bryansk State University University, Marina Starovoitova taught in the middle classes of a rural school Russian language and literature, when acquaintances from the Arctic told me that in the The Murmansk Shipping Company recruits women to the seafaring staff. Marina graduated Admiral Makarov State Maritime Academy with a degree in engineer-navigator. And today he has been working at sea for more than 20 years, of which 6 years – in the nuclear fleet. She worked her way up from a sailor to a senior mate. She was awarded a certificate of honor from Rosatom State Corporation, a letter of gratitude from the President Russian Federation and other professional awards.