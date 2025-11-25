Rajkot to host Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in January

Gandhinagar, Nov 25: The Gujarat government has announced the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra, scheduled to be held in Rajkot on January 8 and 9, next year.

Alongside the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) will take place at the same venue from January 8 to 11, offering a high-level platform for industries, MSMEs, government institutions and entrepreneurs from across the region.

The second VGRC will focus on key development sectors, including ceramics, engineering, ports and logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, agriculture and food processing, and minerals.

The event aims to accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth in western Gujarat through strategic partnerships, policy support and enhanced investor engagement.

The first edition of the conference, held in North Gujarat, saw exceptional participation.

Spread across 18,000 square metres, it featured six thematic pavilions, more than 410 exhibitors, including over 170 MSMEs, and witnessed a footfall of over 80,000 visitors.

Building on this success, the upcoming VGRC aims to be larger and more impactful.

The Rajkot event will cover over 20,000 square metres across six state-of-the-art domes, hosting sector-specific exhibitions, innovation showcases and business networking opportunities.

VGRE 2026 will bring together leading companies and institutions from high-growth sectors such as agro and food processing, fisheries, renewable energy, engineering, ports and logistics, handicrafts, chemicals and petrochemicals, banking and financial services, and education.

Key state government departments and various startup incubators will participate in the conference.

A dedicated craft village and extensive MSME participation will highlight the region’s rich artisanal heritage and entrepreneurial strength.

Major attractions at VGRE 2026 will include a Vendor Development Programme, Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet and a Udyami Fair, all designed to open new market avenues and connect local MSMEs, artisans, and craft enterprises with global buyers. Daily lucky draws will also be organised to enhance visitor engagement.

The exhibition is expected to draw prominent industrialists, entrepreneurs, agribusiness leaders, MSMEs, academic institutions, artisans and women entrepreneurs from across Kutch and Saurashtra.

