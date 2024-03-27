New SmartBear DevOps Academy in Bangalore supports growing demand for skilled cloud engineers in the region

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and BANGALORE, India – March 27, 2024 – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, is increasing its investment in India as the market potential for software development solutions in the region continues to expand. SmartBear launched a new DevOps Academy, a best-in-class DevOps training program in Bangalore to prepare entry-level participants with the hands-on skills and confidence to be a successful cloud engineer. SmartBear is currently supporting more than 150 customers across India, representing fintech, health care, and transportation and logistics. The company opened an office in Bangalore in May of last year.

“The potential market for software development solutions in India is substantial and continues to expand rapidly as does the increasing demand for skilled developers and cloud engineers,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “We are actively engaging in the recruitment, training, and mentorship of software engineers, bringing technical talent into the company’s learning center of excellence. SmartBear is proud to continue its commitment to India and the Bangalore community.”

SmartBear received more than 4,000 applications for the 8-week paid DevOps Academy program that is based on two 2023 graduating classes of the company’s successful SmartBear Developer Academy program in Poland and includes in-classroom, online, and practical learning designed for career progression at SmartBear. An immersive experience, SmartBear DevOps Academy offers project planning in collaboration with a diverse team, including developers, automation engineers, product managers, and UI/UX designers.

The successful Poland developer programs resulted in 91% of interns accepting full-time employee positions at SmartBear’s Wroclaw office. Nearly 20% of the February 2023 class was women with the October class comprising 36% women. SmartBear is working with local universities and educational institutions in Bangalore as well as channel partners across the region to attract the best, most diverse new talent.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants in Bangalore will be assigned to one of SmartBear’s award-winning product groups, including test management and automation, API development, and application stability. SmartBear is converging its toolsets this year into three integrated hubs – API Hub, Test Hub, and Insight Hub – for the industry’s most comprehensive API development, testing, and production readiness.

SmartBear has also been actively expanding its presence in India and the wider APAC region through strategic partnerships with local companies, most recently with Netpoleon India.