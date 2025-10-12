Anupam Kher celebrates 90s nostalgia as he honours Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar at Filmfare

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher relived the magic of the 90s as he attended the Filmfare Awards, celebrating the golden era of Hindi cinema.

The ‘Special 26’ actor shared his joy on Instagram after presenting the prestigious Filmfare trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar — the iconic trio who defined romance and togetherness in Bollywood. Calling the moment “beautiful, heartwarming, and nostalgic,” Kher fondly reflected on how the 90s remain one of the most cherished decades for Indian cinema.

He posted a video showing him on stage with SRK, Kajol, Karan Johar, and host Maniesh Paul. In the clip, Anupam Kher is seen handing over the trophy to Kajol and Shah Rukh. In her speech, Kajol said, “I am very grateful to be here on this stage with some of my favourite close friends, and yes, the ’90s were so much fun for us.” The video also captures SRK sharing a warm hug with Anupam as he receives the trophy.

For the caption, the Tanvi the Great actor wrote, “Thank you @filmfare for a great evening celebrating brilliance of cinema! It was an absolute pleasure to handover the #Filmfare lady to @karanjohar @iamsrk and @kajol for being the iconic trio of the 90s. The warmth shared on stage was beautiful, heartwarming and nostalgic! 90s certainly was the best time for cinema for love, bonding and togetherness!.”

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan returned as host after nearly 17 years, joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The night also featured high-energy performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Talking about hosting the show, Shah Rukh Khan said, “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love.”