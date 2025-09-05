Bharat Pavilion Makes WAVES at Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto, September 5, 2025 : The Bharat Pavilion was formally inaugurated today at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, marking the debut of WAVES Bazaar in North America, India’s first international e-marketplace for film, media, and AVGC-XR sector. The Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India and Mr. Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Acting Consul General of India in Toronto, in the august presence of Mr. Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF.

This year’s Bharat Pavilion focuses on WAVES Bazaar. Organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), WAVES Bazaar is a global e-marketplace bringing together creators and buyers from film, television, streaming, gaming, animation, music, and AVGC-XR. The platform facilitates networking, buyer-seller interactions, project showcases, and collaborations, enabling Indian creators and international stakeholders to engage in meaningful partnerships.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Shri Ajay Nagabhushan said “Bharat Pavilion at TIFF is not only a celebration of India’s cinematic excellence but also a platform to build global partnerships. For the very first time, India is being represented at TIFF by a delegation comprising solely of women-led film projects. From over 200 applications within a week, six outstanding projects were selected by an expert international jury through the WAVES Bazaar platform. These extraordinary filmmakers are not just attendees, they are emissaries of a new era, one where women’s voices, visions, and stories are center stage on the global cinematic platform”. Talking about the significance of the upcoming WAVES Bazaar event to be held on 6th September, 2025, on the sidelines of TIFF, Mr. Nagabhushan said “WAVES, a landmark initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held at Mumbai in February, is resonating across the world and its impact and reach can also be seen in Canada. WAVES Bazaar event here will witness a series of activities including panel discussions, round table, policy dialogue and series of B2B meetings between Indian and International delegates.” Mr. Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh stated “Toronto is home to a vibrant film industry and a large Indian diaspora. The launch of WAVES Bazaar at TIFF is a timely step towards strengthening India–Canada cultural and business ties.”

Mr. Bailey highlighted TIFF’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural partnerships and acknowledged India’s growing influence in the global cinematic landscape. Widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in international cinema, Mr. Bailey has transformed TIFF into a truly global film festival, championing diversity, amplifying new voices, and creating a global platform for groundbreaking storytelling.

The multi pronged discussions after the inauguration focussed on the importance of WAVES and its outcomes, WAVES Bazaar’s potential as a bridge between Indian and international creative economies, and explored the possibility of collaborating in establishing a dedicated Film Market at TIFF in the near future with Indian content taking centre stage. Such an initiative would serve as a catalyst for co-productions, content exchange, and industry collaboration between India and North America.

The Bharat Pavilion at TIFF 2025, curated by NFDC, serves as a dynamic hub for global networking, B2B meetings, and film industry exchanges, underscoring India’s growing leadership in the international media and entertainment sector.