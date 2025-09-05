Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun Welcomes Dev Thakur as Hotel Manager

5th Sep, 2025: Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun is delighted to announce the appointment of Dev Thakur as its new Hotel Manager, effective 25th August 2025.

With over two decades of hospitality experience, Dev brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in hotel operations and guest experience. He began his career in Food & Beverage operations, gaining exposure across both curated fine dining spaces and large-scale catering events, and has since worked with some of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands, including The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt International, Hilton Hotels and Accor Hotels. His leadership spans luxury hotels, business hotels, and destination resorts, equipping him with a holistic understanding of diverse hospitality landscapes.

Most recently, Dev served as Director of Food & Beverage at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar from April 2023. In this role, he played a pivotal part in strengthening the hotel’s food and beverage offerings. His efforts in enhancing guest satisfaction, driving quality standards, mentoring teams, and achieving business goals were highly commended.

Speaking about his new role, Dev Thakur, Hotel Manager, Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun, said: “I am truly honored to take on this responsibility at Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun. Dehradun is a city with immense potential as a destination, and I look forward to working closely with the team to create memorable guest experiences, deliver operational excellence, and strengthen the hotel’s position as a preferred choice for travelers. My focus will be on building a culture of warmth, innovation, and service that reflects Marriott’s commitment to excellence.

Throughout his career, Dev has consistently demonstrated excellence in optimizing operational efficiency, devising impactful F&B marketing strategies, nurturing high-performing teams, and curating elevated culinary experiences. His proven ability to set high service standards while adapting to the ever-evolving hospitality industry will play a key role in further strengthening Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun’s position as a preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers. Outside of work, Dev enjoys traveling to new places and playing chess during his leisure time.