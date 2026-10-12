Bybit Supports Stocks Trading, Giving Eligible Global Users Access to 1,000+ U.S. Stocks and ETFs

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, announced that stocks are now available for trading through Bybit, giving eligible users access to more than 1,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, including Apple (AAPL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Micron Technology (MU) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

The development expands Bybit’s multi-asset platform, bringing access to U.S. equities alongside its existing digital asset and traditional market offerings. Eligible users in permitted jurisdictions who have completed the required KYC verification can trade supported U.S. stocks and ETFs using USDC.

“Stocks are an important part of our evolution into The New Financial Platform. Financial markets have long been separated across different products and platforms, but users increasingly expect a more connected experience,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “With stocks now available through Bybit, we are doing more than adding another asset class. We are giving people broader access to financial markets and greater freedom to pursue opportunities.”

Access to the U.S. Stocks and ETFs

Stocks trading enables eligible users to buy and sell supported U.S. stocks and ETFs using USDC, bringing equity exposure into the same environment used for digital assets. Unlike price derivatives or synthetic instruments, Stocks trading gives eligible users an economic interest in the underlying securities they purchase.

Orders are routed through Bybit’s regulated brokerage infrastructure and executed through Alpaca, a U.S. self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in agent-first infrastructure. Additionally, the underlying securities are held in custody by Alpaca.

“Bybit’s expansion into U.S. stocks and ETFs is a major step forward in offering its global users a more complete, multi-asset trading experience,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bybit and help power this next wave of global market access.”

Key features at launch include:

1,000+ U.S. stocks and ETFs, including widely traded companies with fractional shares available for eligible securities

Trade with USDC, allowing eligible users to fund stock purchases directly from their Bybit account

Direct economic exposure to underlying stocks, rather than derivatives or synthetic price exposure

Allowing users to manage eligible crypto and equity positions within the Bybit ecosystem

Corporate-action support, including cash and stock dividends and stock splits

24/5 trading, providing access during U.S. pre-market, regular and after-hours sessions, subject to product availability

Zero commission, with no trading commissions charged on eligible stock purchases and sales

Eligible holders of supported U.S. stocks and ETFs can receive the economic benefits associated with their holdings, including cash and stock dividends, subject to applicable security and corporate-action terms. Cash dividends are converted from USD into USDC and credited to the user’s Unified Trading Account (UTA), while stock dividends are reflected directly in the user’s position.

Stock splits are also reflected in users’ holdings in accordance with the applicable corporate action. Voting rights are planned for launch in a future phase.

Building a Broader Multi-Asset Platform

The addition of stock services adds to the exchange’s growing range of products across traditional and digital markets. Alongside crypto spot and derivatives trading, Bybit offers access to traditional markets through its MT5 platform, tokenized equities and TradFi perpetuals.

“We believe the next chapter of finance is one where the walls between crypto and traditional markets no longer exist. Bybit is built to operate in both worlds and proves that tokenizing real-world assets at scale is not a future ambition. It is something we are delivering today,” added Ben.

Disclaimer

Bybit Stocks: Bybit Stocks service is provided by Infra Capital Limited (introducing broker), regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (GB23202169). US securities clearing,settlement and custody services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC((dba “Alpaca Clearing”),a FINRA/SIPC member. Some corporate actions may be restricted at this time. Access and ownership subject to the Bybit Stocks Terms & Conditions. Capital at risk – you may get back less than you invested. Please read the Risk Disclosures before investing.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That’s why we’re building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world’s finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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