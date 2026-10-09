Cadila Pharmaceuticals Earns Asia Book of Records Recognition for Nationwide Doctor Engagement Initiative

Achieved Global Milestone with Mass Graphology Campaign for Indian Medical Fraternity

An initiative celebrating clinicians’ selfless service and personal traits

Ahmedabad, 08th October 2026: India’s leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, has been officially recognized by the Asia Book of Records. This prestigious recognition follows a nationwide doctor engagement initiative that facilitated a handwriting analysis study involving 14,040 medical professionals.

The campaign aimed to engage physicians in a graphology-based exploration of their personal traits, which was conducted in August 2026. As part of the initiative, participating doctors were invited to write “ACILOC RD” three times on a prescription pad. Certified handwriting experts analysed samples and identifying distinctive writing patterns and interpreting them into individual personality insights for the clinicians.

The initiative was conceived to honor doctors who routinely prioritize patient care over their own well-being. By using the prescription pad, a central medium of hope and human connection in healthcare. The campaign encouraged physicians to pause and recognize their own unique characteristics. Every participating doctor received a certificate of appreciation.





Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Rajbir Sandhu, Chief Operating Officer – Magna, Cadila Pharmaceuticals said, “Doctors work selflessly to care for society, often overlooking their own personal traits and well-being. A handwritten prescription carries reassurance and cure for a patient. Through this initiative, we wanted to celebrate the individuals behind those prescriptions, acknowledge their dedication, and offer a meaningful experience of self-discovery.”

The recognition marks another milestone in Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing corporate journey. Beyond manufacturing affordable, high-quality therapeutics worldwide, the campaign reflects the company’s core commitment to extending care beyond conventional medicine and strengthening its bond with the healthcare community.

About Cadila Pharmaceuticals: Cadila Pharmaceuticals is one of India’s largest privately held pharmaceutical companies with a global presence across formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biologics, consumer healthcare, and specialty products. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and serves patients across multiple international markets through its commitment to quality, innovation, and affordability.

Media Query:

Neeraj Sharma

Vice President – Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited E-mail: Neeraj.sharma@cadilapharma.com