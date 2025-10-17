The Vodia PBX Now Integrates with Keycloak OpenID Connect

BOSTON: October 17, 2025 – Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers has announced its industry-standard PBX now integrates with Keycloak OpenID Connect.

Keycloak is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) incubation project. CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects such as Kubernetes and Prometheus that make cloud native universal and sustainable. A number of global organizations have recently shared their Keycloak case studies, including the Austrian Business Service Portal, Hitachi, and OpenTalk.

Vodia users can now authenticate with Keycloak, rather than with individual applications, so these apps don’t require authenticating users, login forms, and storing users. Once a user logs in to Keycloak, it isn’t necessary to log in again to use another application.

This also applies to logging out, as Keycloak enables single-sign out (SSO): once a user logs out of an application, this user is automatically logged out of all applications using Keycloak. Keycloak is based on standard protocols and provides support for OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, and SAML.

The integration of the Vodia phone system with Keycloak provides enterprise-grade identity and access management. This allows for secure SSO, but Keycloak user emails must match the corresponding extension email addresses on the PBX.

Vodia documentation for the integration of its cloud phone system with Keycloak OpenID Connect is available on the Vodia documentation website.

The Vodia phone system is the best choice for enterprises and SMBs looking to build feature-rich, robust, scalable, and secure business communication ecosystems that integrate with the world’s best business communications software. The Vodia integration with Keycloak OpenID Connect is just the latest in a series of integrations Vodia has completed some of the world’s best business communications software, including ActiveCampaign, Freshdesk, HighLevel, Microsoft Dynamics 365, monday.com, and Odoo Cloud, among others. Vodia wants its users to have everything they need to build external and internal communications stacks that drive growth and profitability.