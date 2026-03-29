Vodia Networks Announces the Official Release of Version 70 of the Vodia PBX

BOSTON – 29 March 2026: Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the official release of Vodia PBX V70, the next major version of its cloud phone system. V70 has been engineered for operational scale, administrative clarity, and production readiness; it introduces architectural and usability improvements designed for real-world, multi-tenant deployments.

As organizations consolidate communication tools and look to automate customer interactions, V70 brings voice, messaging, and AI into a single PBX platform.

The V70 interface has been designed for efficiency and speed. Whether managing a single system or hundreds of tenants, V70 delivers faster navigation, smarter workflows, and powerful new capabilities to make administration more intuitive. V70 also introduces improvements in scalability, flexibility, and operational safety, including higher call capacity per server, cross-tenant presence and BLF sharing, snapshots, and centralized remote provisioning.

“V70 reflects how our partners deploy and manage PBX systems at scale,” said Christian Stredicke, founder and CEO of Vodia. “We focused on improving visibility, simplifying administration, and enabling automation without adding complexity.”

V70 also gives users enhanced emergency alerts, robust scheduling, and greater control. With V70, administrators can configure emergency and notification alerts triggered by users – once activated, alerts can send notifications via multiple channels and automatically initiate calls to designated numbers. Service flags in V70 can now be configured with multiple events and integrated with external calendars.

AI, automation, and real-time visibility

V70 introduces integrated AI capabilities and real-time monitoring tools to improve operational control, including fully-automated outbound AI Voice Agents for automated customer outreach, powered by OpenAI’s Realtime API. The same framework can handle both inbound and outbound calls, creating consistent conversational experiences. V70 also introduces a powerful custom dashboard framework, allowing administrators complete control to build and tailor dashboards based on their specific monitoring needs, eliminating the need for third-party tools.

WhatsApp business messaging

V70 enables integration with the WhatsApp Business Platform for calling and messaging, allowing WhatsApp users to call your business number and have those calls routed directly into the PBX, without any middleware or gateway. Messaging capabilities are also included to support incoming and outgoing text and image messages.

External presence sharing and skills-based routing

External presence sharing enables two tenants on the same PBX to share presence information, or across different PBX servers in separate locations (the PBX systems must be able to reach each other via the internet). V70 provides users with skills-based routing, so organizations can assign skills to numbers, enabling incoming calls to be routed to agents based on expertise, language, or role.

Supported operating systems and platforms

● Ubuntu 24 and above

● Debian 12 and above

● CentOS Stream 10 and above

● AlmaLinux 10 and above

● Rocky Linux 10 and above

● Amazon Linux 2023 (AL2023)

● Support continues for the embedded Vodia IOP (Raspberry Pi) solution

● Support for AArch64 (ARM64) architecture (to run the PBX on AWS Graviton processors)

Documentation

Detailed release notes for V70 are available for further information.

Vodia welcomes feedback from partners and customers deploying V70, v70feedback@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.