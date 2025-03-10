Air Canada Welcomes Spring with Exclusive Aeroplan Member Offers

New Delhi, 10 March 2025 – Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and flag carrier has taken to the skies with its latest campaign, aimed at Aeroplan members looking to fly between India and Canada.

The limited-time campaign will allow customers to earn 15,000 bonus points on one eligible round trip, or two eligible one-way trips between the two destinations, as the leading global carrier reinforces its presence between India and North America.

The offer means that with just a single transaction, customers will earn enough Aeroplan points to book a one-way trip within India with one of Air Canada’s partner airlines.

Customers looking to put a spring in their step can also earn 7,500 bonus points on an eligible one-way trip from India to Canada as part of this offer if tickets are booked during the promotional period.

Available for bookings between now and 31 March, the offer is valid for travel up to 15 December 2025, and is applicable across all classes of travel — Business Class, Premium Economy, Premium Rouge and Economy, with the exception of Air Canada’s Basic fare.

Arun Pandeya, General Manager & Country Head of India, Air Canada said: “March heralds the beginning of spring season in Canada, so our spring promotion is an excellent opportunity for travellers to start planning their summer adventures to Canada, whether for business or leisure, while also enjoying all the benefits of our renowned loyalty programme. “This is our way of rewarding the immense trust and loyalty that our frequent fliers have shown us. For those who are not yet Aeroplan members, we urge you to join the family, so you don’t miss out on said fantastic offers!”

To register for this offer, Aeroplan members can click on the ‘Register and book’ tab in their personalised offer e-mail before booking eligible flights. Alternatively, those yet to sign up to Aeroplan can become a member free of charge via the website.

Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty programme allows members to enjoy several exclusive benefits including reward points that can be redeemed on flights, upgrades, merchandise, hotel stays, car rentals, Air Canada vacation packages, gift cards, travel experiences, and other exclusive benefits.

The membership also includes several perks such as priority boarding, discounts, and access to Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounges which are known for their luxurious ambience, comfortable seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi, and shower facilities.

Customers looking to travel between India and Canada can also benefit from Air Canada’s unrivalled connections, including direct flights from Delhi to Montreal and Toronto, in addition to Mumbai to Toronto. Those looking to head further west, can also enjoy flights from Delhi to London Heathrow, allowing connections onto Air Canada’s Calgary and Vancouver services.