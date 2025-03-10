New Delhi, March 2025: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi in collaboration with Chef Pin, presents an incredible culinary experience celebrating the indigenous flavours of Northeast India. Running from 6th to 8th March 2025, Tamra, the hotel’s international cuisine restaurant, will serve an authentic selection of regional specialities crafted by Chef Mary Lalboi.

A changemaker in Northeast Indian cuisine, Chef Mary Lalboi has been influential in bringing the region’s exquisite and diverse culinary traditions to the spotlight. As the founder of Rosang Café, one of the first establishments to introduce Northeast Indian flavours to Delhi, she has dedicated her journey to preserving and sharing the treasured food culture of her homeland.

This exclusive pop-up highlights the soul of Northeast India with a meticulously curated menu featuring signature dishes that complement the region’s bold and earthy flavours. Guests can savour Kelsa, a mutton curry infused with exotic Northeast herbs; Kanga, a flavoursome goose curry with Manipuri wild roots and leaves; and Kolposola, a notable Assamese banana trunk curry. The experience continues with comforting delights like Bai, a Mizo-style seasonal mixed curry. Sanpiau, a delicate Northeast rice porridge, and Chow Satui, a soulful mutton noodle soup, complete this delightful journey. To conclude the overall experience on a sweet note, the rich and aromatic Chakhao Kheer, a black rice pudding, offers the perfect finish.

Set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, this exclusive three-day event welcomes guests to appreciate the lesser-explored yet interesting world of Northeast Indian cuisine. Each dish presents guests with an enveloping experience applauding authenticity, heritage, and excellent culinary craftsmanship.

Guests can enjoy the Lunch Buffet at INR 3,200 plus taxes per person or the Dinner Buffet at INR 3,500 plus taxes per person, making this an unmissable experience for food connoisseurs.