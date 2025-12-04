Espire Hospitality Shines at the Hospitality Horizon 50 Hotel Awards 2025

Espire Hospitality Limited has added yet another milestone to its journey of excellence, securing three prestigious honours at the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2025. Celebrated for redefining luxury, comfort, and soulful experiences, Espire’s resorts and leadership have once again stood out among India’s finest names in hospitality.

At this year’s awards, two of Espire’s flagship luxury boutique properties, ZANA Lake Resort, Udaipur, and ZANA Forest Resort, Ranthambore, were recognized amongst the ‘Top 5 Luxury Boutique Resorts’ in India. Known for their scenic settings, heartfelt hospitality, and thoughtfully crafted guest experiences, both ZANA resorts continue to set high standards in boutique luxury travel.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, Espire Hospitality Limited was honoured as one of the ‘Top 5 Gamechanger Developers’. This recognition celebrates Espire’s visionary leadership, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to building hospitality destinations that blend luxury with authenticity.

Speaking on the wins, Mr. Akhil Arora, CEO & Managing Director of Espire Hospitality Limited, said, “Our journey at Espire Hospitality has been shaped by a culture that places people, both guests and our teams, at the centre of every decision. The awards are a recognition of the brand only, but also the everyday hard work, passion, and commitment of our teams. ZANA Luxury Resorts practice this philosophy in all aspects, from tailored service to arranged activities that make travel more enjoyable. This encourages us to further cultivate a robust service culture and to improve our products as we enter new markets.”

The awards highlight Espire Hospitality’s growing influence in India’s luxury and boutique travel space. With each property offering its own unique charm, the brand continues to elevate the standards of personalised and immersive travel. As Espire expands its footprint across India, these accolades reaffirm its commitment to excellence and its vision of creating destinations where every stay becomes a beautiful memory.