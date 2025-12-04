The Premia Academy Celebrates Annual Day 2025 with Grand Showcase of Resilience and Identity

Hyderabad, Dec 04th: The Premia Academy, a leading international school in Hyderabad, celebrated its Annual Day 2025 with great enthusiasm and cultural splendor. The event was graced by Captain Yashika Tyagi, Guest of Honour, who stands as a symbol of grit and grace and inspired the gathering with her presence. The senior management welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic development.

This year’s theme for senior school, “Udbhavini: Rise of the Lioness,” emphasized the belief that education should empower every learner to recognize their inner strength and express individual identity with confidence. The cultural programme was a powerful narrative celebrating nine extraordinary women who embody courage, discipline, compassion, resilience, and wisdom – not as myths, but as living forces of inspiration.

The students brought to life the determination of Captain Yashika Tyagi, perseverance of PV Sindhu, the radiant strength of Sushmita Sen, the fearless leadership of Sushma Swaraj, the justice of Ahilyabai Holkar, the nurturing power of Vandana Shiva, the bold spirit of Razia Sultana, the clarity of Palki Sharma, and the limitless vision of the Mangalyaan Squad.

Junior school, with their theme, The Colours of Joy allegory wove through the narrative, with each color symbolizing a core value-kindness, truth, courage, giving, love, adaptability, and reflection-reminding everyone that true magic lies in the values we uphold. These themes carried into performances of courage, leadership, and resilience, expressed through movement, narration, and music. Thoughtful stage design and vibrant costumes enriched the experience, while achievements beyond academics were also recognized, reflecting the Academy’s focus on holistic growth. Students who showed creativity, compassion, teamwork, and steady progress were celebrated, and active participation across age groups highlighted the strong foundation built through the year.