Sickle Cell Disease: Symptoms, Benefits, and Awareness

Dr. Anoop P, Sr. Consultant – Haematology, Haemato-Oncology, Paediatric Haemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Aster RV Hospital

Sickle cell anaemia is a permanent disorder that influences the structure and the activity of red blood cells. The cells are supposed to be round and flexible, but in individuals with the disease, they become stiff and crescent shaped. Once that happens, they can no longer move easily through blood vessels. They block circulation, damage tissues, and cause pain. The effects are deep and lasting. It’s not just a blood problem. It’s a whole-body condition.

This is a genetic condition. It is inherited when both parents pass on the faulty haemoglobin gene. People usually begin to show signs during infancy. Early awareness and care can make a major difference.

What are the early symptoms of sickle cell disease?

The signs often begin in the first six months of life. One of the earliest and most visible symptoms is swollen hands and feet. This is caused by blocked blood flow in small bones. Known as dactylitis or hand-foot syndrome, it is often the first sign.

The next common feature is pain. It can be sudden, intense, and affect any part of the body. These pain episodes, known as crises, happen when sickled cells clog blood vessels. It could last a few hours or several days. This is one of the most disabling sickle cell disease symptoms.

Another key symptom is anaemia. Since sickled red blood cells break down faster than normal cells, the body is left short of oxygen-carrying cells. This results in constant tiredness, breathlessness, and paleness.

In some cases, symptoms become critical. A person may develop acute chest syndrome, which includes chest pain, breathing trouble, and fever. It can mimic pneumonia but is more dangerous. Another life-threatening episode is splenic sequestration, where the spleen traps blood and causes a sudden drop in haemoglobin. These events need urgent care in a Haematology Hospital in India, such as the Aster Hospital.

What does treatment involve?

There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Sickle cell anaemia treatment depends on how severe the symptoms are and how often crises occur. The goal is to reduce pain, avoid infections, and improve the quality of life. Pain crises are usually treated with hydration, rest, and painkillers. In serious cases, hospitalisation and oxygen therapy are needed. Regular blood transfusions may be given to prevent stroke or manage severe anaemia.

A drug called hydroxyurea helps reduce the frequency of pain and chest events. It increases the level of fetal haemoglobin, which prevents red cells from sickling. This is now a widely used sickle cell anaemia treatment in both children and adults. Patients also need regular vaccines and antibiotics, especially in early childhood. The spleen is often damaged early in life, making people more prone to infections. Penicillin and folic acid supplements are part of long-term care.

Some people may qualify for bone marrow transplants. This is currently the only known cure, though it works best in children with a matched donor. Gene therapy is also showing promise. It works by editing the defective gene that causes the disease. For expert advice and the latest therapies, it’s important to consult top hematologists in India. Many advanced centres now offer full sickle cell care, combining blood services, pain clinics, counselling, and transplant support.

Why awareness matters

Many people still don’t know they carry the sickle gene. In tribal regions and parts of central and southern India, the condition is more common. Without screening, the disease can pass silently from one generation to the next. Early testing and counselling can prevent new cases.

Awareness also improves outcomes. When people know the early sickle cell disease symptoms, they can get treatment before complications develop. School screenings, public health drives, and routine prenatal testing can help reduce the burden.