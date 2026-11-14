This seasonal demand can also influence hotel room prices.

According to The Economic Times, average prices for mid-scale hotels reportedly rose by 26.94% during a post-Diwali travel window from November 11 to 15. Additionally, another report from the publication projected a 27% increase in hotel prices in destinations such as Goa. These trends highlight how travel demand can extend beyond the main festival dates and continue through the year-end holiday season.

With more people planning festive trips, finding suitable accommodation at the right location becomes an important part of travel planning. Bag2Bag, an Indian hotel booking platform, helps travellers discover verified stays across multiple destinations. Its accommodation options cater to different travel needs, including family holidays, couple getaways, business trips and solo travel.

What Makes Bag2Bag a Convenient Choice for Festive Hotel Bookings?

Festive travel often comes with higher hotel prices and limited availability in popular destinations. Finding a stay that fits your budget, preferred location, and travel plans can take time. The Bag2Bag hotel booking app helps simplify this process by offering travellers a range of accommodation options to explore.

A Wide Range of Stays to Choose From

It features thousands of verified hotels across 150+ cities in India, giving travellers more options for their festive trips. From hotels and homestays to serviced apartments and resorts, users can explore accommodation that suits their plans, preferences and budget.

Short Stays for Transit and Quick Breaks

Not every travel plan requires an overnight booking. For travellers looking to freshen up during a layover or take a short break between journeys, this app offers hourly stay options at select properties. These stays can be useful for those travelling through major transportation hubs or looking for a few hours of rest while exploring a destination.

Expanding Accommodation Options Across Key Destinations

Maintaining a diverse property portfolio is important during peak travel periods. Bag2Bag plans to expand its villa inventory, particularly in popular tourist destinations such as Goa and the hill regions of North India. The company also aims to increase the availability of budget and premium hotels in major cities, with options for both hourly and overnight bookings.

These expansion plans reflect the platform’s focus on offering travellers a broader choice of accommodation across different destinations and price segments, including during busy holiday periods.

Convenient for Last-Minute Bookings

Travel plans can change, and some trips come together at the last minute. Bag2Bag’s user-friendly app allows travellers to explore available properties and make bookings closer to their intended stay, subject to availability. User reviews may offer additional insight into the booking experience and ease of navigating the platform.

Festive Savings on Longer Stays

For travellers planning extended holidays, applicable offers on longer-duration bookings can help make accommodation more affordable. Bag2Bag’s festive promotions give users an opportunity to explore potential savings on eligible stays, leaving more room in their travel budgets for experiences, sightseeing and other holiday activities.

Looking Ahead to the Holiday Season

Accommodation plays an important role in travel planning, particularly during peak seasons when higher demand can lead to rising room rates and limited availability.

According to insights from Bag2Bag’s marketing team, the final 3 months of the year typically see greater demand for longer getaways. The company has reported an increase of more than 20% in such bookings this year, reflecting growing interest in extended stays during the festive period.

With a range of verified properties, flexible booking options and stays across different budgets, Bag2Bag aims to make travel planning more convenient for travellers across India.