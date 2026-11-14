NEW DELHI, November 14, 2026: Bluebird Stabilizer, a voltage stabilizer and transformer manufacturer operating from Wazirpur Industrial Area since 1979, manufactures a comprehensive range of servo voltage stabilizers for residential, commercial, healthcare and industrial applications. Its product range starts at 1 kVA for single-phase applications and extends up to 1,500 kVA for three-phase requirements.

100% copper-wound single-phase and three-phase servo stabilizers

Every unit of servo stabilizer is manufactured using 100% copper windings and assembled

Comprehensive Servo Stabilizer Range

Bluebird manufactures single-phase servo stabilizers ranging from 1 kVA to 100 kVA and three-phase units ranging from 3 kVA to 1,500 kVA. The key catalogue ratings include:

Product Category Available Ratings (kVA) Output Voltage Single-phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7.5, 10, 15, 20 220 / 230 / 240 V, adjustable Three-phase, air-cooled 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60 380 / 400 / 415 V, adjustable Three-phase, oil-cooled 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75, 100, 125, 150, 200, 250, 300, 400, 500 380 / 400 / 415 V, adjustable

All models maintain output voltage within ±1% and respond in less than 100 milliseconds. Depending on local power supply conditions, the stabilizers support input voltage ranges of 180–270 V, 160–270 V or 140–270 V. They offer rated efficiency of over 97%, with no-load losses below 0.8%.

The units feature 100% copper windings and microcontroller-based control circuits mounted on plug-in glass-epoxy cards, allowing faulty cards to be replaced on-site. Three-phase models can handle both balanced and unbalanced supply and load conditions. Designed for 100% continuous-duty operation, they can also withstand momentary overloads of up to 200%.

Before dispatch, every unit undergoes load and performance testing on the company’s in-house test bench. Bluebird is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Why Industries Need Servo Stabilizers

Mains voltage fluctuations remain a significant challenge across several Indian industrial areas. A three-phase supply designed to deliver 415 V may experience voltage drops during peak operating hours when nearby industries start heavy machinery. Similarly, voltage levels may rise at night when overall electricity demand decreases. Single-phase supplies in the same areas can fluctuate between 180 V and 260 V within a few hours.

Industrial equipment is particularly sensitive to such fluctuations. CNC controllers, medical imaging machines, lift drives and server racks require a stable voltage supply. Low voltage can cause motors to draw excessive current and overheat, while high voltage can damage insulation and electronic components. These conditions may result in equipment failures, rejected production batches, damaged windings and operational downtime.

A servo stabilizer is installed between the incoming power supply and the connected equipment. Its control circuit continuously monitors output voltage and activates a servo motor to move a carbon brush along a variable transformer. The system then adjusts voltage through a buck-boost transformer to maintain the desired output level.

Unlike step-based correction systems, servo stabilizers provide continuous voltage regulation, helping maintain output within ±1% across the specified input voltage range.

Benefits for Industrial Plants and Commercial Buildings

One of the primary advantages of servo stabilizers is reduced equipment breakdown. Motors, compressors and electronic drive systems operating on a stable voltage supply can experience lower thermal stress and improved operational reliability. This helps minimise unexpected production interruptions caused by voltage fluctuations.

Another benefit is improved energy efficiency. Equipment operating at its rated voltage can function closer to its designed operating parameters. Bluebird estimates that its servo stabilizers can help reduce electricity bills by up to approximately 15%, depending on input voltage fluctuations and operating hours. Based on these estimates, the company projects an average payback period of around 18 months.

Bluebird also states that servo stabilizers qualify for 100% depreciation under the Income Tax Act, subject to applicable provisions and confirmation by the buyer’s tax adviser.

With continuous-duty operation and the ability to handle unbalanced three-phase loads, a single stabilizer can protect an entire building floor, machine shop or hospital wing, reducing the need to install separate stabilizers for individual machines.

Why Every Bluebird Stabilizer Uses Copper Windings

All Bluebird servo stabilizers feature 100% copper windings in both the variable transformer and buck-boost transformer. While several low-cost stabilizers available in the market use aluminium windings because of their lower cost and weight, Bluebird has continued using copper since it began manufacturing stabilizers.

Copper offers higher electrical conductivity than aluminium of the same cross-sectional area. Its lower electrical resistance helps reduce energy losses in the form of heat within the stabilizer, allowing more of the supplied power to reach connected equipment. This is one of the factors contributing to the efficiency rating of over 97% in Bluebird stabilizers.

Lower heat generation also helps extend the life of winding insulation. Since insulation deteriorates faster at higher temperatures, cooler operating conditions can help maintain winding reliability over extended periods. Copper windings can also withstand short-duration overloads, which is particularly important when large motors and compressors draw higher currents during startup.

Copper’s mechanical strength and conductivity also support reliable connections at joints and terminals, helping minimise the risk of loose connections and overheating. Its higher conductivity allows more compact coil designs for equivalent electrical ratings.

For buyers, these characteristics translate into lower operating losses, improved reliability and stabilizers designed for years of continuous operation.

Applications Across Industries

Bluebird servo stabilizers are used across a wide range of applications, including CNC machine shops, printing presses, hospitals, diagnostic centres operating X-ray, CT and MRI equipment, IT offices, call centres, telecom installations, central air-conditioning plants, lifts and escalators, cold storage facilities, water treatment plants and EV charging stations.

The company is also an approved supplier to organisations including HPCL, IOCL, Honda, Maruti, Canon, Xerox and Riso India.

“Our founder started this company in 1979 with one rule: build products customers can trust and engineer solutions that last. Forty-seven years later, we still wind every coil and test every unit in our own factory. When a plant manager buys a 300 kVA stabilizer from us, he is buying the same care that went into our first 1 kVA unit,” said a spokesperson for Bluebird Stabilizer.

About Bluebird Stabilizer

Established in 1979 by the Mittal brothers, Bluebird Stabilizer began as a small manufacturing unit in Wazirpur Industrial Area, New Delhi. The company manufactures servo voltage stabilizers, automatic voltage stabilizers, constant voltage transformers, isolation transformers and step-down transformers.

Bluebird operates a 25,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility equipped with an in-house R&D laboratory. It serves customers through a dealer network across India and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Its servo stabilizers are tested to IS:9815-94.

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