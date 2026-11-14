Leesburg, VA, November 14, 2026 — Founder Lauren White grew a small in-home training business into a 7.5-acre facility for Loudoun County dogs.

Furever K9 Resort & Training Center today marks two years since the grand opening of its Gleedsville Road facility, which founder Lauren White opened on Oct. 21, 2024, after her business outgrew the space at her home.

White started Furever K9 as a small, in-home training business. As demand for boarding grew, she built an addition onto her house and soon filled that too. She said she disliked turning away longtime clients when she ran out of room, so she began planning a larger site.

The result is a 9,500-square-foot resort and training center on 7.5 acres in Loudoun County. It can board up to 40 dogs and offers training, daycare and grooming. An on-site manager lives in an apartment attached to the building.

Furever K9 was named a 2026 Best of Loudoun winner in Pet Grooming and a finalist in Animal Training and in Pet Boarding / Day Care.

The center’s board and train program, the most requested service, has drawn clients from Washington, where owners want help with dogs that struggle with crowded sidewalks, traffic and city noise.

“When I was training out of my house, I hated telling a family I had no room for their dog over the holidays,” White said. “Two years in, I still walk in some mornings and can’t quite believe we have this much space. Most of all, I’m grateful to the families who followed us here and trusted us with their dogs. I am also grateful to my staff for helping me live out my dream.”

White traces her career to her own dog, a Boston Terrier named Addie Mae who earned the nickname “the Rotten Beast” as a puppy. Working through Addie Mae’s behavior sent White to training seminars around the country several times a year, and she began helping other Loudoun County owners with the same problems.