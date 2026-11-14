Wixom, MI, November 14, 2026 — RAMPF is presenting its new sculpting epoxy RAKU® TOOL EZ-PZ Quick at IAAPA Expo in Orlando, FL, from November 17 to 20 – Booth S1244. The fast-setting putty helps artists accelerate workflows for detailed sculpting, repairs, and time-critical theming projects.

Key Takeaways

1. Complete portfolio for creative fabrication: RAMPF is presenting epoxy putties, tooling boards, silicones, and polyurethane systems for professional theming, sculpting, mold making, and fabrication.

2. Faster workflows and less downtime with the brand-new epoxy putty EZ-PZ Quick: A working time of 1 to 1.5 hours enables sculpting, detailing, sanding, and painting within a single shift, ideal for overnight maintenance and time-critical repairs.

3. Creative expertise beyond the material: RAMPF’s chemists and technicians are creative problem-solvers themselves, collaborating closely with artists to develop custom systems, match colors, and find practical solutions for even the toughest casting challenges.

EZ-PZ Quick: From Application to Finished Surface in Less Time

RAMPF’s RAKU® TOOL EZ-PZ epoxy putties for sculpting and architectural applications combine safety, high performance, and ease of use, helping artists, architects, and builders bring ambitious designs to life. The newest addition to the range, RAKU® TOOL EZ-PZ Quick, features a fast-setting formulation that minimizes downtime while maintaining creative flexibility and finish quality. It is particularly suited to time-critical theming, maintenance, and repair applications where getting the job done quickly is essential. Key benefits:

• Reliable initial adhesion: Slight tackiness helps the material stay in place during application.

• Easy shaping and detailing: Easily sculpted, carved, or stamped to create precise shapes and textures.

• Easy finishing: Cures to 70–75 Shore D and can be sanded by hand.

• Excellent paintability: Readily accepts paint for fast, high-quality finishing.

• Faster workflows: A working time of 1 to 1.5 hours enables rapid progression from application to finishing.

• Less downtime: The entire process, from mixing and application to sanding and painting, can be completed within a single shift, ideal for overnight maintenance.

EZ-PZ Portfolio: The Right Sculpting Solution for Every Creative Challenge

Complementing EZ-PZ Quick, the RAKU® TOOL EZ-PZ portfolio offers specialized solutions for different processing requirements and creative applications. Whether working on vertical surfaces, large areas, or detailed textures, professionals can select the material best suited to their project:

• EZ-PZ Light: Enables effortless sculpting and stamping, including on vertical surfaces.

• EZ-PZ Castable: Provides moldable topcoats for applications requiring an E84 Class A fire rating.

• Coming soon: EZ-PZ Flexible, combining excellent texture acceptance with creative adaptability.

Low- & High-Density Tooling Boards: Save Time with Excellent Surface Quality

RAMPF’s polyurethane foam boards cover a wide range of sculpting and tooling requirements, helping professionals achieve precise results while reducing finishing effort:

• Low-density boards (4–20 lbs) are ideal for hand sculpting and CNC cutting, offering excellent surface quality that reduces sanding and finishing effort and saves valuable fabrication time.

• High-density boards (28–106 lbs) provide the precision and durability required for demanding tooling applications, with a broad density range to meet specific performance requirements.

To support large-scale projects, RAMPF also offers specialized adhesives engineered to bond tooling boards, enabling the construction of larger structures.

Silicones for Mold Making & Props: Flexibility for Creative Applications

From detailed molds to small props, RAMPF’s versatile silicone range gives professionals the flexibility to select materials that match their specific application and creative requirements. The portfolio offers:

• Different Shore hardness values: Choose the appropriate material hardness for your mold-making application.

• Translucent options: Expand material selection for applications where translucency is required.

• Tin- and platinum-based curing systems: Select the curing technology best suited to your processing requirements.

• Customizable silicone pigments: Adapt material colors to meet specific project and design requirements.

Liquid Polyurethane Systems: Versatile Solutions for Demanding Applications

RAMPF offers a comprehensive portfolio of castable polyurethane systems designed to meet demanding application requirements and support a variety of production processes.

• The range offers materials with ASTM and UL flame ratings, including clear formulations, as well as two-component expandable foams.

• Beyond conventional mold pouring, RAMPF polyurethane systems can be used for rotocasting, hard coating, and spray applications. This processing versatility gives professionals access to specialized material solutions for different fabrication methods and project requirements.

Gabe Harris, Sales Manager Theming at RAMPF Group, Inc.: “Our customers bring us ambitious ideas, and our job is to help make them possible. Our chemists and technicians combine technical expertise with creative problem-solving to respond quickly, whether that means developing a custom system, matching a specific color, optimizing a casting process, or solving a challenging application. We’re always excited to connect with creative people, hear about their next big idea, and help turn exciting new projects into reality.”