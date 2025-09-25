Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurates Sunstream Green Energy’s 140 MWp Distributed Renewable Energy Project in Maharashtra

25th September 2025, Maharashtra – Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated Sunstream Green Energy’s 140 MWp solar project in Maharashtra, as part of the 2,458 MW of renewable energy projects launched nationwide. The Company also announced its plan to develop a 1-gigawatt (GW) portfolio of operating renewable energy assets within the next 18–24 months. This vision builds on Sunstream’s 500 MW project portfolio with 250 MW operational and 250 MW under execution, underlining its strategy of scaling high-quality assets for India’s clean energy transition.

Sunstream Green Energy was founded by Mr Bhadra Kanaiya in 2019 which is backed by Lighthouse Trust Singapore based, emerging market focussed growth fund, “At Sunstream, our work is centered on powering India’s Utility and C&I sector with reliable distributed renewable energy. Our 140 MWp project in Maharashtra reflects our execution strength, while our long-term focus is on helping large corporates and multinational companies achieve their clean energy and net-zero commitments,” said Kanaiya Bhadra, Founder & CEO, Sunstream Green Energy.

The launch of 2,458 MW of solar projects by Prime Minister Modi marks a major step in India’s journey toward energy independence and net-zero by 2070. With PM-KUSUM the world’s largest distributed renewable energy program and initiatives such as Maharashtra’s Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY), India is building a model that combines clean power growth with economic empowerment.

Sunstream Green Energy’s strategic focus is to be the partner of choice for Corporate & Industrial customers, including listed entities and multinational corporations. By delivering cost-effective and scalable renewable power solutions, the company enables its customers to lower energy costs, enhance competitiveness, and meet global sustainability commitments such as RE100 and net-zero goals. With its growing expertise in hybrid and storage-backed solutions, Sunstream is also enabling corporates to secure reliable round-the-clock clean power for their operations.

Backed by a Lighthouse Trust, Singapore-based fund, Sunstream Green Energy is well-capitalized to expand its footprint. The company is actively developing projects that integrate solar, wind, and energy storage, strengthening its position as a trusted partner for corporates in their net-zero transition.