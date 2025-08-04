i‑Hub Gujarat and SanchiConnect Launch TattvaX DeepTech Accelerator

New Delhi, 04th August, 2025 : i‑Hub Gujarat, in partnership with SanchiConnect, today opened applications for TattvaX (तत्त्व), a 90‑day DeepTech accelerator designed to fast‑track AI, ML, and hardware‑software integrated B2B startups. TattvaX invites ventures to embark on an intensive journey of expert‑led workshops, one‑to‑one mentorship, and investor engagement.

Shortlisted founders will kick off with a two‑day physical launch event featuring hands‑on workshops in embedded systems, FPGA prototyping, edge AI, and cybersecurity co‑design. Thereafter, each startup will receive tailored mentorship and attend sector‑specific masterclasses covering go‑to‑market strategy, regulatory readiness, and scaling B2B solutions. The program culminates in a Demo Day where startups pitch to leading investors, corporates, and the media.

“TattvaX embodies our belief that the essence of innovation lies in bringing AI and hardware together. By uniting high‑potential startups with industry experts and pilot opportunities, we aim to convert prototypes into scalable B2B solutions that drive real‑world impact,” said Dr Sunil K. Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, SanchiConnect.

The accelerator has been designed keeping in mind the challenges faced by DeepTech founders, from long product development cycles to hardware-software integration complexity, and aims to bridge the gap between R&D and commercialization.