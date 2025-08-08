IIM Jammu hosts Gurugram Roundtable Conference

Gurugram, 08th August 2025: IIM Jammu hosted a landmark Roundtable Conference on 07th Aug 2025 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Gurugram bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders. The Roundtable Conference focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment. The Roundtable Conference was inaugurated and graced by Ms. Vandana Bhatnagar, Member, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, in the presence of Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, along with other dignitaries from the industry. The Roundtable Conference began with participant registration, lamp lighting ceremony, and an introductory video of IIM Jammu, setting the stage for insightful

discussions.

Ms. Vandana Bhatnagar, Member, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, in her address, emphasized that the Roundtable Conference represents a significant step in IIM Jammu’s efforts to foster purposeful collaboration between academia and industry. She noted that in today’s fast-evolving global landscape, academic institutions must not operate in silos but engage proactively with industry leaders to co-create solutions that are innovative, inclusive, and sustainable. She highlighted that such platforms are instrumental in aligning education with the needs of the economy, preparing students for emerging challenges, and driving national development. She further urged both academic and industry stakeholders to work together on areas of critical importance such as climate change, digital transformation, and equitable growth, reiterating that the strength of such partnerships lies in their ability to bring diverse perspectives to a common table.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, highlighted the Institute’s remarkable trajectory of growth and its unwavering commitment to bridging academic learning with real-world application through robust industry partnerships. He emphasized that such collaborations are essential in shaping a dynamic and future-ready education system, capable of producing graduates who are both intellectually grounded and industry-ready. He mentioned India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and highlighted the importance of initiatives like Project YUVA, launched in collaboration with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, in fostering employment through entrepreneurship. He called upon all stakeholders to align their personal and institutional goals with a broader vision of national development.

He reiterated IIM Jammu’s exceptional achievement of securing two prestigious international accreditations, BGA Institutional Accreditation and EFMD Programme Accreditation for its MBA programme within a single year. This remarkable accomplishment places IIM Jammu among the top five IIMs in the country and makes it the only second and third-generation IIM to attain both, signifying a major milestone in the Institute’s emergence as a globally recognized hub of excellence in management education.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, IIM Jammu, in his introductory remarks, highlighted the objective of the Roundtable Conference as a platform to bridge the gap between academic insight and industry practice. He emphasized that such forums are crucial for aligning educational frameworks with evolving workforce demands.

The Gurugram Roundtable Conference held on 07th Aug 2025 featured three insightful panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and experts to address critical issues shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

The first panel, “Shaping the Leaders of Tomorrow – What Industry Looks for in Young Talent,” was moderated by Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu. It addressed the evolving expectations of the corporate world from emerging professionals.

The discussion featured Dr. Lalit Kanodia; Vice President- Hospitals & Corporate Services, Tata 1mg; Ms. Geetika Kwatra, Associate Vice President, Human Resources, India, NatWest Group; Ms. Shivani Malhotra, Partner & Managing Director, Positive Vibes Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Soarabh Pathak, Vice President Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Mr. Pawan Agarwal, Executive Vice President, Logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The panelists shared valuable insights on aligning academic curricula with industry requirements, emphasizing the need for agility, innovation, and cross-functional capabilities in today’s workforce.

The second panel, “New Age Careers – Exploring Opportunities Beyond the Traditional 9-to-5” was moderated by Prof. Sanjeev Pathak, Professor of Practice, IIM Jammu. The session explored the emergence of flexible, purpose-driven, and digital-first careers.

Panelists included Mr. Piyush Jain, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Agilus Diagnostics; Dr. Sameer Saxena, Director, Real Estate Services India Region, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.; Ms. Bharti. G. Maan, VP – India Client Leader, Capgemini Automotive Clientele; Mr. Ramneesh Mohan, COO at Ring Ring Services; Mr. Chetan Hingu, Head – Inside Sales (Asia Pacific & Japan), Commercial Business Strategy & Value Business (India), AMD and Mr. Rohit Jaswal, HR Professional, Merino Group. The panel emphasized the importance of adaptable skills, digital literacy, and supportive ecosystems to empower non-linear career journeys in today’s evolving work environment.

The third and final panel, “Building Stronger Internship and Placement Partnerships,” was moderated by Prof. P.P Maheshwari, Professor of Practice, IIM Jammu, and focused on strengthening ties between academic institutions and the corporate sector. The discussion featured Mr. Chandraprakash Jain, VP HR, Teleperformance; Mr. Jeevan Talegaonkar, VP, Jio; Mr. K P Sharma, VP Global CS & Q, Power Systems and Services, Schneider Electric; Mr. Hitendra Mankani, CCO, DB Schenker India Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Mayank Purwar, Chairman, Next Gen Innovation Lab; and Ms. Sneha Sharma, Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition, WAISL Limited. The session underscored the need for structured engagement, joint program design, and continuous collaboration to bridge the gap between academia and

real-world business expectations.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Placements, IIM Jammu. The event culminated with the National Anthem. Present on the occasion were Ms. Rachana Singh Bhal, Executive Director – Strategic HR, NTPC; Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu; Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Placements, IIM Jammu; Prof. P. P. Maheshwari, Professor of Practice; Prof. Sanjeev Pathak, Professor of Practice, IIM Jammu; Shri Ankush Varma, Placement Officer, IIM Jammu along with industry experts,

and students from the Industry Interaction Cell and Placement Committee of IIM Jammu.

The Gurugram Roundtable Conference further strengthened academia-industry collaboration, paving the way for actionable outcomes benefiting students and the corporate world. IIM Jammu remains committed to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and shape the future of education and professional development.