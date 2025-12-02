IT Major Accenture Unveils New 20,000 sq. ft. Nature-Inspired Food Court Built by Brawn Globus

Bangalore, Karnataka, Dec 02: Brawn Globus, one of India’s leading integrated design and build firms, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Accenture BDC7C Food Court in Bangalore.

Project Details

Project Name: Accenture BDC7C Food Court

Location: Bangalore

Typology: Corporate Office (Food Court)

Client: Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Project Area: 20,000 sq. ft.

Scope of Work: Design & Build

Completion Date: September 2025

Spanning 20,000 sq. ft., the project was executed under a Design & Build model, highlighting Brawn Globus’s strength in delivering aesthetic, functional, and human-centric work environments. Completed in September 2025, the new Food Court has been envisioned as much more than a dining space- it is an experience designed to nourish both body and senses.

When conceptualizing the Food Court, Brawn Globus drew inspiration from the idea that a visit to the café should leave employees feeling calm, refreshed, and rejuvenated- a place “where the forest meets the ocean.” The design philosophy embraces nature through the use of earthy materials, soothing tones, and organic textures that bring warmth and tranquility into the corporate environment. Every corner is crafted to evoke a feeling of openness and connection close to nature, while supporting the dynamic pace of a modern workplace.

Designed as a social hub, the Food Court integrates vibrant seating zones, natural light, and fluid spatial planning to encourage informal interaction and collaboration. The spatial experience is elevated through acoustic ceilings that enhance comfort, a waves-inspired ceiling theme that echoes the “forest meets the ocean” concept, and thoughtfully curated cane lights that add warmth and texture. Additionally, a distinctive pattern of lights runs across the space, creating rhythm and visual interest while contributing to the overall ambiance. The layout allows employees to pause, connect, and recharge, reflecting Accenture’s global ethos of inclusivity, innovation, and care for its people.

Executed with precision across all disciplines from civil and interior works to lighting and acoustic design the project seamlessly blends functionality with sensory experience, setting a new benchmark for experiential workplace dining environments. This achievement reaffirms Brawn Globus’s reputation for creating transformative, high-performance spaces for global enterprises across India.

Brawn Globus which is founded on the principle of delivering workplaces that are efficient, functional, and people-centric, Brawn Globus has grown under his leadership into a partner of choice for global enterprises setting up or expanding their operations in India. The company has successfully executed end-to-end turnkey projects for several Fortune 500 and blue-chip organizations, including JP Morgan Chase, Qualcomm, Samsung, Microsoft, Accenture, UnitedHealth Group, and Ford. Its portfolio further includes marquee assignments for Moody’s, KPMG, Aecom, WHO, Amway, SBI Card, and FCB, reflecting consistent capability in handling diverse and complex workplace requirements across India.