Sunshine Coast, Australia, November 14, 2026 — Marketing professionals around the world will soon have a new place to share their knowledge, challenge ideas and discuss the issues shaping their industry, with Australian entrepreneur Kirsty Englander announcing the launch of Agency Roundtable, a new live panel series.

Hosted by Englander, founder of JJungles, Agency Roundtable will bring to the spotlight a diverse mix of marketing voices, including agency owners, team members, freelance marketers, CMOs, in-house marketing professionals, consultants, agency coaches and other industry leaders – all of whom have joined the JJungles community.

The series will explore the realities of working in marketing, with discussions spanning artificial intelligence, emerging trends, agency systems and strategies, business growth, industry challenges and the lived experiences of professionals working across different roles and markets.

Rather than offering another stream of one-sided industry commentary, Agency Roundtable aims to create open conversations where different perspectives can be shared, questioned and learned from.

The series is a reflection of Englander’s commitment to building JJungles in public, actively involving the marketing community in shaping the products and ideas designed to support them.

Englander is working to create an operating system shaped by the real needs, frustrations, and lived experiences of marketing businesses. Agency Roundtable extends that philosophy beyond SaaS, creating opportunities to share practical knowledge, support professional development and help agencies and marketers grow.

“There’s an incredible amount of knowledge and experience across the marketing industry, but so much of it stays within individual agencies, teams or professional circles,” says Englander. “I want to bring different people into the same conversation, hear what they’re experiencing, challenge a few assumptions and industry issues and give people the opportunity to learn from each other. Marketing is better when we share what we know.”

Agency Roundtable will feature guests from across the global marketing community, with conversations shared online, primarily through YouTube, making the discussions accessible to a wider audience.