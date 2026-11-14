Miami, FL, November 14, 2026 — Financial strategist and business coach joins David Meltzer to discuss strategic tax planning, business growth, cash flow, and building long-term wealth.

Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, financial strategist, and 10X Certified Business Coach, is featured on Office Hours with David Meltzer in the newly released episode, “IG Live | Redefining Growth in Life and Business.” The conversation explores how entrepreneurs can make smarter financial decisions, improve cash flow, and build wealth beyond their day-to-day business income.

With more than 27 years of experience working with business owners, Rivkin brings a practical perspective to a challenge many entrepreneurs face: generating significant revenue without necessarily building long-term financial security.

During the conversation, Rivkin discusses the importance of proactive tax planning, understanding where money is going, identifying opportunities to improve cash flow, and creating additional income streams. She also shares why business owners need to look beyond their annual earnings and develop financial strategies that support their long-term goals.

“Over the years, I’ve worked with so many business owners who are making great money but still don’t feel financially secure,” said Rivkin. “They work incredibly hard, but nobody has really shown them how to make their money work for them. That’s why I believe financial education and having the right strategy are so important.”

The discussion reflects Rivkin’s approach at ERPS Group, where she and her team help entrepreneurs address financial challenges through strategic tax planning, accounting, CFO advisory, and business coaching.

As a financial strategist and business coach, Rivkin emphasizes that financial success requires more than increasing revenue. Understanding profitability, managing cash flow, planning for taxes, and making informed investment decisions all play a role in creating lasting wealth.

The episode is part of Office Hours, hosted by entrepreneur, author, and business coach David Meltzer. The program features conversations with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry professionals about business, personal growth, and success.