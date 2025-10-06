TVS Motor Company Launches Most Advanced TVS Raider

Chandigarh, October 06th, 2025: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of the most advanced TVS Raider variant yet, introducing several segment-first features that set new benchmarks in motorcycle category.

The new TVS Raider comes packed with speed and purpose. The bike boasts “boost mode”, a category first feature with iGO Assist technology delivering class leading Torque of 11.75Nm@6000rpm. With First-in-Segment Dual Disc Brakes and ABS, the motorcycle ensures enhanced stability and rider confidence. And Tops it off with GTT (Glide Through Technology) for seamless low-speed manoeuvrability and enhanced fuel efficiency. Adding to its dynamic character, the motorcycle now comes with a new tyre configuration 90/90-17 Front and 110/80-17 Rear. This enhances grip, cornering ability and handling confidence on both smooth roads and uneven terrains, further underlining the TVS Raider’s agile performance DNA. Class-leading technology, segment first safety features and new metallic silver finish with striking red alloys, TVS Raider once again demonstrates why it is truly wicked by design.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS Raider redefines what young riders can seek from their motorcycle. In 4 years it won the love of a million plus Gen Z riders. Today, the New TVS RAIDER is equipped with the exhilarating “Boost mode” powered by iGO Assist tech, and another segment first – Dual Disc with ABS. With yet another segment-first Glide Through Technology (GTT) now can navigate through even slow traffic with ease. The stylish loaded new TVS Raider raises the “wicked” bar yet again, bringing together thrilling performance, top-notch safety, and unmatched ease. We remain committed to creating motorcycles that our customers are delighted to ride and proud to own.”

Powering the TVS Raider is a refined 3-valve 125 cc engine that produces a best-in-class 11.75 Nm torque @ 6,000 RPM, ensuring brisk acceleration and thrilling performance. Smart tech like iGO Assist with Boost Mode offers an instant power surge, while the segment-first Glide Through Technology (GTT) ensures smooth low-speed handling and improved fuel efficiency. The bike comes equipped with a Follow Me Headlamp, a segment first safety feature that keeps the headlamp illuminated for a short time after the ignition and engine are switched off, helping to safely light the way for the rider in dark parking areas. The Riders can choose between two connected display options—a vibrant TFT with 99+ features or a sleek reverse LCD with 85+ features—blending innovation, connectivity, and style to elevate every ride into a truly modern experience.