Patna, Bihar: In an age when globalization tends to blur cultural identities, the story of the Mithila Paag shines as a symbol of defiance and dignity. Once a ceremonial headgear fading into obscurity, it has now reclaimed its pride of place—thanks to the tireless efforts of Dr. Birbal Jha, an English litterateur, social reformer, and cultural revivalist.

Through a decade-long campaign, Dr. Birbal Jha has transformed a traditional cap into an emblem of collective pride, carrying the legacy of Mithila beyond borders and even into the pages of global English dictionaries.

The Genesis of a Movement

By the early 21st century, the Paag—once a hallmark of Maithil manhood and intellect—had almost vanished from daily life. Urbanization and modern fashion trends pushed it into cultural oblivion.

Realizing that the Paag represented more than fabric—that it embodied Mithila’s very spirit—Dr. Birbal Jha launched the “Save the Paag” (Paag Bachao Abhiyan) campaign in 2016 under the banner of his Mithilalok Foundation, a social organization working for socio-cultural and economic development of India.

“The Paag,” he often reminds people, “is the most recognizable cultural identity of Mithila—just as the Pugg is for Punjab or the Turban for Rajasthan. Its disappearance would mean the loss of our unique identity.”

The movement soon took shape as a mission to restore the Paag to everyday life, transforming it into a living symbol of Maithil pride.

The Power of the March

At the heart of this revival were the Paag Marches—majestic processions led by Dr. Birbal Jha himself through New Delhi, Patna, and other cities of Bihar. Draped in crimson Paags, men, women, and youth walked shoulder to shoulder, proclaiming their cultural pride.

These marches became a phenomenon. They drew millions from across India and the global Maithil diaspora, turning nostalgia into a powerful social movement. According to reports, the Paag Bachao Abhiyan has connected more than four crore (40 million) people worldwide—arguably one of the largest non-political cultural mobilizations in recent history.

Each rally was not merely a show of tradition—it was a declaration that the Maithil people would no longer let their heritage fade silently.

‘Paag for All, Dignity for All’

In a region often divided by caste and class, Dr. Birbal Jha gave the Paag a modern, unifying meaning. His slogan, “Paag for All, Dignity for All,” transformed the headgear into a symbol of equality.

“The campaign strives to make the Paag, a mark of respect for everyone—irrespective of caste, creed, or religion,” he explains. The movement thus became not just cultural, but social—bridging divides and fostering solidarity among the people of Mithila.

Milestones of Recognition

Dr. Jha’s sustained campaign achieved what few cultural movements have—concrete, national, and even global recognition.

1. Postal Stamp Honour (2017): The Government of India, responding to overwhelming public sentiment, issued a postal stamp featuring the Mithila Paag. This official recognition—endorsed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership—secured the Paag’s place as part of India’s tangible heritage.

2. Lexical Triumph in Global Dictionaries: Dr. Jha’s relentless lobbying bore fruit when the word “Paag” was formally included in leading English dictionaries—Macmillan, Collins Cobuild, and Oxford Languages—defined as “a kind of headgear worn by people in the Mithila region of India.”

This linguistic victory was a landmark moment: the Paag had crossed cultural and linguistic frontiers, finding a permanent place in the global lexicon.

3. ‘Paagman of India’ Title: For his pioneering role in this revival, Dr. Jha earned the affectionate title “Paagman of India”—a tribute to his commitment to cultural preservation and grassroots activism.

4. The Youngest Living Legend of Mithila: In recognition of his unparalleled contribution to language, literature, and cultural renaissance, Dr. Birbal Jha has been acclaimed as the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila.

The honour reflects not only his intellectual versatility but also his ability to blend modernity with tradition. As a scholar of English and custodian of Maithil heritage, Dr. Jha embodies the dynamic spirit of Mithila’s new generation—rooted in its past, yet ready for the future.

His recognition as a “Living Legend” stands as a beacon for youth, reminding them that preserving one’s culture is not a backward act but a forward-looking responsibility.

5. From Mithila to the World: A Global Cultural Ambassador: Building on the Paag movement, Dr. Birbal Jha has emerged as a cultural diplomat of modern India, taking Mithila’s spirit to global platforms through seminars, literary events, and cultural exchanges.

His initiatives have inspired Maithil communities across the UK, USA, and Gulf nations to don the Mithila Paag abroad—transforming a local tradition into a symbol of India’s soft power.

Dr. Jha continues to press for the Paag to be officially recognized as the state cap of Bihar, arguing that it rightfully belongs to the land of Goddess Sita and Vidyapati, where honor and intellect have always been cherished.

A Cultural Ambassador Beyond Borders

Beyond the Paag, Dr. Jha’s legacy as a cultural architect is profound. Through his English training institution, British Lingua, he has empowered youth across India with communicative skills while nurturing pride in their linguistic and cultural roots.

He has proved that progress and tradition can coexist—that modernization doesn’t mean westernization. By blending education, culture, and social awareness, Dr. Jha has emerged as one of the most effective cultural diplomats of contemporary India.

From organizing Paag Kanwariya Marches—where pilgrims wore Paags in devotion—to composing a soulful Paag Song, his initiatives have been both symbolic and creative, seamlessly fusing cultural pride with public participation.

Legacy of a Visionary

What Dr. Birbal Jha has achieved for Mithila is comparable to what Mahatma Gandhi did for Khadi—transforming an item of clothing into an idea of self-respect. His Paag movement rekindled pride in local identity while promoting universal values of equality and dignity.

Thanks to his vision, the Mithila Paag is no longer a forgotten relic—it is a living emblem of cultural continuity, now known and respected across India and abroad.

Today, when a Maithil dons the Paag, it is not just a gesture of tradition but an act of self-affirmation. And at the heart of this renaissance stands Dr. Birbal Jha—a man who taught an entire community to hold its head high, crowned by its own heritage.