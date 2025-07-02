SIP Academy to “Create a Forest” in Hyderabad Using the Miyawaki Method

Hyderabad, July 02, 2025 : SIP Academy, India’s largest children’s skill development organisation, is set to bring a green revolution to Hyderabad by announcing its plan to create a dense urban forest using the globally acclaimed Miyawaki method. The initiative was shared by Ms. Uma Swaminathan, National Manager – New Franchisee Acquisition, who highlighted the Academy’s growing commitment to environmental sustainability.

SIP Academy has already created five Miyawaki forests across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The upcoming Hyderabad project will be the first in Telangana and is envisioned as a collaborative effort with the Telangana State Forest Department. “We have not yet formally approached the department, but we certainly intend to take this up in partnership with a responsible government body,” said Ms. Uma.

The Miyawaki method, pioneered by Japanese botanist Professor Akira Miyawaki, is a proven technique for growing dense, native forests on small plots of land — even in urban areas. It involves planting a mix of native tree and shrub species close together, enabling rapid growth and biodiversity enrichment. Over time, these forests become self-sustaining and require minimal maintenance.

“This is one of the most effective tree planting techniques for rapidly restoring green cover on degraded land,” Uma explained. “It replicates natural forest ecosystems and is especially impactful in urban areas where land is scarce and ecological restoration is critical.”

SIP Academy will require about an acre of land to implement the project in Hyderabad. Once completed, the forest will serve as a model of green urban transformation, contributing to improved air and water quality, biodiversity restoration, and climate change mitigation.

Globally, over 3,000 Miyawaki forests have been created, and India alone is home to more than 100 such forests initiated by citizens, NGOs, and government bodies. The world’s largest Miyawaki forest, located in Smritivan, Bhuj (Kutch), also stands proudly in India.

This initiative is part of SIP Academy’s broader mission to instill environmental values in children and communities while enhancing their life skills and social responsibility.