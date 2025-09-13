India’s Techade: Engineers Leading a Deep Tech Revolution

Dr. Bijal Sanghvi, Managing Director, Axis Solutions Ltd.

“India is stepping into its Techade, a decade where deep tech and engineering excellence will define our rise as a global leader. With India on track to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030 and producing 5 million engineers every year, our true strength lies in transforming this talent into innovation that serves both the nation and the world. Deep tech, whether in IoT, robotics, clean energy or advanced manufacturing, is not just about technology but about creating solutions from India for the world while addressing our own challenges in water, energy and sustainability. Over the years, Indian engineering has increasingly focused on indigenous R&D, sustainability and self-reliance, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The future will not be written by followers but by engineers who dare to lead. This National Engineer’s Day, I firmly believe India’s Techade will be powered by the courage, creativity and excellence of our engineers.”