Schneider Electric Advances Energy Technology at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Mumbai, Jan 19: Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, has announced its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Led by CEO Olivier Blum, the company’s delegation will advocate for deeper cross-industry collaboration to accelerate the advancement of energy technology in an AI-driven world.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Olivier Blum said,

“We have entered a new era where AI and energy are inseparable, and together they will reshape every business. AI requires compute, and compute requires energy—making energy intelligence more critical than ever. Across industries, customers face the same opportunity and challenge: using energy more efficiently. As an energy technology partner, Schneider Electric electrifies, automates, and digitalizes industries, businesses, and homes to drive efficiency and sustainability. We don’t just connect systems—we create ecosystems where AI, data, and people work together seamlessly. Davos provides a powerful platform to advance energy technology together.”

Throughout the Annual Meeting, Schneider Electric will unveil several key initiatives and milestones reinforcing its leadership at the intersection of AI, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

AI Applications Delivering Real-World Impact

Schneider Electric has been recognized in Cohorts 1 and 2 of MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions)—the Forum’s global program spotlighting high-impact AI solutions delivering tangible outcomes. At the WEF Annual Meeting on January 20, 2026, Olivier Blum will accept the MINDS trophy for EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Advisor and Snaplogic Touchscreen Room Controller, underscoring the company’s leadership in deployable AI innovation.

Ninth Global Lighthouse Recognition

Schneider Electric’s Wuhan factory has been inducted into the Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, marking the company’s ninth Lighthouse recognition. Notably, the site is among only three factories worldwide to receive the newly introduced talent distinction, recognizing its people-centric, future-ready workforce model that bridges skills gaps and strengthens manufacturing resilience.

Convening Global Energy Leaders

Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President of Energy Management at Schneider Electric, will convene senior leaders across industries on behalf of the Bloomberg New Economy Energy Technology Coalition. This meeting marks the Coalition’s first major convening, aimed at accelerating the adoption of technologies that enhance energy efficiency, resilience, and responsiveness amid rapidly rising global electricity demand.

Driving Inclusive Energy Transition

Schneider Electric, in partnership with EDP, has launched EDGE Transition, a global accelerator designed to empower social entrepreneurs delivering clean, affordable energy solutions and inclusive economic opportunities in underserved communities.

The initiative supports early-stage impact ventures through mentorship, technical validation, strategic partnerships, and access to patient, risk-tolerant capital. By fostering equitable access to energy, EDGE Transition aims to accelerate global electrification and deliver meaningful, sustainable impact.