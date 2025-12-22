Alstom metro trains and signalling system commence operations in Bhopal

Dec 22: Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announced the commencement of Bhopal’s first metro service with the inaugural run aboard the world-class trains built by Alstom. The new Movia metros are equipped with the latest generation of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility to the Bhopal commuters. The first train was flagged off in presence of Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, from the Subhash Nagar metro station.

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Bhopal and Indore metro trainsets, a combined order from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), have been manufactured 100% domestically at Alstom’s state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility at Savli, Gujarat.

Ultra-modern metros built in record time

In June 2022, Alstom was awarded the 387-million-euro contract to design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission 52 state-of-the-art Movia metro trainsets (27 for Bhopal and 25 for Indore), along with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance. Beyond the rolling stock, the order also included the implementation of Alstom’s cutting-edge Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, alongside advanced train control and telecommunication systems, each backed by seven years of comprehensive maintenance. This landmark deal marks Alstom’s second combined order of this nature in India, building on the success of the Agra-Kanpur metro projects.

Built in record time of fourteen and a half months from its Notice to Proceed, the first trainset for Bhopal was delivered in August 2023, followed by the second trainset in September 2023 within a span of 15 days. These ultra-modern, light-weight trains will operate at a top speed of 80 km/h, across 31.5 km line in Bhopal with 30 stations. The priority section flagged off includes 8 stations and close to 7 km. The metro trains have a capacity of 144 seated and 981 standing passengers. So far, nine trainsets have been delivered to Bhopal and nineteen to Indore.

Commenting at the operation commencement ceremony, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India said, “Today marks a significant milestone for Bhopal. It is also a proud moment for us at Alstom as it represents our unwavering commitment to ‘Make in India’ and to delivering world-class and sustainable mobility solutions. Our Movia trainsets, coupled with the state-of-the-art CBTC signalling system, are designed to significantly enhance the daily lives of Bhopal’s citizens, offering an efficient, reliable, and comfortable commuting experience. Our strong partnership with Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, for both Bhopal and Indore, exemplifies our dedication to addressing the economic and social needs of urban centres and supporting India’s accelerated growth in urban mobility.”

An inclusive, energy-efficient, comfortable metro for Bhopal:

Engineered and manufactured in India, Alstom’s metro trains for Bhopal and Indore offer the latest technology combined with proven and reliable components. Eco-designed, these trainsets bring a sustainable alternative for urban mobility. Hazardous substances have been meticulously eliminated, ensuring a healthier environment for all passengers. The trainsets are driven by energy-efficient air-conditioning and traction systems featuring regenerative braking. Smart lighting solutions and ambient illumination further also contribute to energy conservation. The integrated Train Control and Management System (TCMS) boast an automatic track inspection system for flawless, high-speed data transmission. Passenger safety and security are paramount, with continuous CCTV surveillance, direct communication channels to the operator and control centre for emergencies, and intelligent CCTV features like unattended object identification and empty train detection. Additionally, these metros are truly inclusive mode of transport with dedicated wheelchair spaces ensure accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility.

The Movia metro trains for Bhopal are a part of Alstom’s market-leading Metropolis metro solutions, designed to keep cities breathing for over 60 years. More than 80 customers worldwide operate metros made by Alstom, including global cities like London, Delhi, Stockholm, and Singapore.

Alstom India has a rich legacy of successfully delivering world-class metro trains for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi in India, as well as Sydney, Montreal, etc.