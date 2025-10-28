Cityflo Brings Café Experience Onboard in Partnership with abcoffee

Mumbai, 28th October 2025: Cityflo, India’s leading urban mobility player, in collaboration with abcoffee, India’s leading Grab and Go coffee brand, has launched a first-of-its-kind pilot that brings coffee to the city bus. The new experience allows Cityflo passengers to pre-order beverages while waiting at the stop or enroute and have them delivered straight to their seats, thereby turning the everyday commute into something far more enjoyable.

The pilot, launched on select routes, tackles one of the most common pain points among urban commuters: long, tiring journeys that often begin or end in a rush. By integrating an F&B layer into its mobility ecosystem, Cityflo and abcoffee are reimagining what daily convenience can be like.

“Prebooked food and beverages are standard in other modes of transit like flights and trains; city buses shouldn’t have to be any different,” said Rushabh Shah, CBO, Cityflo. “With this pilot, we’re bringing the convenience and comfort of a café into the bus, making waiting, traveling, and arriving smoother, and maybe a little more enjoyable too.”

Through the partnership, abcoffee, known for its freshly brewed, specialty-grade coffee and coffee-on-the-go service, will power the entire beverage experience, right from order to seat-side delivery. Passengers can place their orders through the Cityflo app, select from abcoffee’s curated menu, and have their drink or food served to them onboard without any detours, queues, or delays.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhijeet Anand, Founder and CEO, abcoffee said,” At abcoffee, we’ve always believed in solving daily habits, not occasional indulgences. When we looked at how thousands of Cityflo riders spend over an hour each day commuting, we saw an opportunity to make that time more human, more delightful. Bringing abcoffee into Cityflo buses isn’t just about coffee; it’s about reimagining everyday transit and turning routine travel into a small moment of comfort. Together with Cityflo, we’re proving that good coffee and good technology can make even a bus ride feel better. This is India’s first F&B solution for on land transit and together with Cityflo we are proud to bring this to the people.”

This partnership is part of Cityflo’s larger vision to redefine urban mobility as an experience and a lifestyle brand. Beyond clean buses, professional drivers, and punctual service, Cityflo looks to steadily build a multi-layered mobility ecosystem that prioritizes comfort, consistency, and care in every detail of the commute.

The pilot will run for a month before being scaled across more routes in Mumbai, with plans to expand the menu options in subsequent phases.