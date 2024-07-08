How to Choose Between Buying and Renting Steel Shipping Containers

Used steel storage containers are heavy, durable, and meant to last. Many startups and small businesses favor conducting operations out of these units. With modification and personalization, many clients are unaware they’ve been inside a shipping container.

It’s an affordable, resourceful, and sustainable construction solution for any industry with incredible safety and security from not only outside elements but also the threat of intrusion.

Business leaders can choose the option of a temporary- rental for a few years, or a permanent solution. Please click here for details on renting or buying a structure.

Before deciding whether renting or committing to a permanent structure is better for your needs, a few factors should be considered to allow an informed thought process. Let’s examine questions to ponder when making your plans.

A Permanent or Temporary Shipping Container Solution

Regardless of the industry, steel shipping containers are an affordable, sustainable, and secure solution for virtually any purpose. Many business leaders, in fact, favor using the structures to conduct business. The units offer no threat from outside elements and minimal security risks.

Companies have the ability to modify and customize the containers to suit their needs and preferences and can readily move locations if expansion demands it. The structures can be rented for a temporary solution, or you can settle into a container permanently with the option of adding on as your needs evolve.

How do you decide which option is better for your particular circumstances? Here are a few questions to consider when making a business plan.

The length of time

If you plan to use a steel storage container for under a year, many used and new rental structures are available for low costs. You will, however, pay a delivery fee in addition to the unit’s price. You’ll need a permit to place the container on the property in some locations. This also comes with a fee.

Buying is likely a more cost-efficient strategy if you plan on keeping the unit longer than a year or are unsure how long you might be using it.

The recommendation for a “breakeven average” between renting and buying is roughly three years based on the container’s price and considering the supplier’s rental fee.

Many suppliers will offer the opportunity to rent or buy steel shipping containers. Compare a few to find which options work better for your situation and budget. Visit https://www.iuemag.com/a19/ed/should-you-be-renting-steel-storage-containers-or-buy to learn whether you should rent or buy steel storage containers.

The size

The standard lengths for steel shipping containers are either 20 feet or 40 feet. The width and height can vary, but these are generally “8′ 6″ high and 8′ wide.”

The ISO- International Standards Organization approves the standard shipping containers for quality, safety, and consistency industry-wide. With standard sizing, the units are stackable as high as “7 tall” and readily fit together for varied configurations.

The nonstandard containers or customized sizes in today’s market are available at higher price points since these require cutting and welding to achieve the desired size. The cost will range roughly 30 percent more than the standard structure due to labor. The most commonly seen custom sizes include the following:

30’LX8’WX8’6″ H

15’LX8’WX8’6″ H

45’LX8’WX8’6″ H

Customers can also find suppliers that offer 10-foot-wide structures. The extra wide feature is favored among retail, construction, and manufacturing industries since bulky, heavy storage is possible where it would be challenging in a standard steel shipping container.

The features

Shipping structures come with an array of features you must become familiar with and plan for your needs when comparing suppliers. Many of the common features that can be added to your container include the following:

Office and storage combination space

A single or double-door entry

Shelving

Window

HVAC system

Flooring

Internal locking system

When purchasing a used system, the container will be relatively “as-is.” It’s possible to find structures with a few of these features. It will take time and patience to search for the one that matches what you’re looking for.

Some suppliers offer a vast selection with their used containers than renting or buying from others. This is why it’s essential to compare several before committing.

The security

Security is a primary concern for clients with steel shipping containers. Typically, two lock options are available, including the following:

An interior locking system Exterior bolt lock

When purchasing the exterior bolt lock, do your due diligence to find the highest quality. Bolt cutters can cut through many exterior locks on the market. These can be sufficient, however, for a structure situated on a property with security monitoring.

If you prefer a higher level of security than the exterior lock might offer, an interior locking mechanism is a consideration. These are provided at a higher price point, but the investment is worth it to protect valuable inventory.

Property permissions

In some cases, obtaining a city permit to store a steel shipping container on your property could be necessary. That’s often true when the structure is situated in a residential area or a location with high volumes of traffic.

While some people might find them unsightly, nowadays, many people are devising unique homes using steel shipping containers, allowing them to fit in virtually any setting.

As a rule, construction, manufacturing, and retail industries must pull permits from the city. A permit is likely optional for remote areas, farms, or low-traffic locations.

Reach out to your county, city, or neighborhood association to learn the rules before having a container delivered to your property. Go here for things to know before buying a structure.

Site prep

Prep will depend on the site condition and how long the structure will stay on the property. No prep will be necessary if the land is relatively dry and level. For instance, contractors will assess their property for the flattest and most accessible spot, particularly if it will only stay there for a matter of months.

Site prep is essential if the container is a more permanent solution or will have other structures stacked on top. Many reputable suppliers will offer to inspect the land before delivery. A rocky property, sloping areas, or flood-prone grounds are not ideal for storage containers.

The condition

Used storage containers come in a range of conditions, with each categorized using terms like “ISO-approved,” “like new,” or “lightly damaged.” A client’s primary concern is security and that their inventory remains safe from outside elements.

Most are less concerned about damage like rust or dents and dings. What should you know about the condition of your structure? The following questions should be prioritized.

Have there been substantial repairs

What purpose did the container serve, either international transport or storage

Was it dropped while in transit; did it incur damages, and what were these

Has it been exposed to extreme temperatures or humidity

How far has it traveled

Final Thought

Many people today favor repurposing steel storage containers for a vast range of uses, from turning them into mobile startups or small business spaces to restaurants, construction and manufacturing Conex’s, and even residential properties.

The primary question is whether you want to rent a new or used shipping container for temporary purposes or prefer a more permanent solution.

When setting objectives for your specific circumstances, the questions addressed here will help you decide whether renting or buying a steel shipping container will fit that plan and help you achieve those goals.