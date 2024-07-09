ICONIC FIRST: myTrident Redefines the Home Decor Space Bringing Together Sharmila Tagore & Kareena Kapoor Khan

9th July 2024 Punjab | Chandigarh, India Setting new standards in the home decor industry, myTrident is excited to introduce its latest campaign starring its enigmatic brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside the iconic Sharmila Tagore. This extraordinary collaboration highlights the harmonious and elegant relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, marking a notable shift from the traditional narratives typically portrayed in brand campaigns. This initiative sets a new standard in creative storytelling, celebrating the evolving dynamics of modern family relationships.

Crafted with cinematic finesse, the campaign unveils an enchanting television commercial produced by Dharma 2.0 under the leadership of Punit Malhotra, that showcases the exquisite chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore. Radiating grace and sophistication, the duo immerses themselves in the sanctuary of their home, luxuriating amidst the opulence and comfort offered by myTrident’s premium home essentials. This unparalleled collaboration not only celebrates their innate charm but also serves as a testament to the impeccable design, beauty, and craftsmanship synonymous with myTrident’s ethos.

“This campaign embodies a jubilant tribute to the contemporary Indian family, transcending stereotypes to embrace a tapestry of inclusivity. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, quintessential embodiments of sophistication, elegance, and timeless allure, resonate deeply with the essence of our brand. At myTrident, we firmly believe that every home deserves the transformative touch of elegance and comfort that our offerings bring. Through the harmonious union of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore in our latest campaign, our mission is to ignite a spark within families, urging them to embrace the inherent beauty of their bonds and curate living spaces that authentically reflect their distinctive dynamics,” says Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident. “Working with Sharmila Tagore , for this campaign has been a deeply fulfilling experience. Together, we’re delighted to celebrate the essence of family bonds and the beauty of shared moments at home with myTrident, a brand that resonates deeply with both of us. It’s a brand we genuinely love and admire for its commitment to enhancing the warmth and unity within households. We are excited to inspire families across India to embrace love, respect, and harmony in their living spaces through this campaign,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan

Breaking new ground within the industry, myTrident’s pioneering campaign, showcasing a harmonious mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, underscores our unwavering dedication to championing diversity and cultivating a profound sense of belonging for all. As one of the most loved brands in luxury and premium home furnishings, myTrident takes immense pride in its commitment to catering to the ever-evolving needs of contemporary Indian households. myTrident’s extensive range of meticulously crafted products is designed to elevate every nook and cranny of the home, ensuring that each household member finds solace and sanctuary within its offerings.

This innovative campaign is set to resonate with audiences nationwide, inspiring them to embrace the beauty of familial bonds and create homes that are a true reflection of their love and harmony. Today, the campaign unfolds across many prestigious platforms, including leading news channels on television, prominent digital media outlets, and expansive social media syndications. Furthermore, strategic partnerships with esteemed premium and luxury platforms amplify our message, ensuring widespread exposure to discerning audiences. Following this expansive digital rollout, an innovative out-of-home campaign will sweep the North and West regions, captivating audiences with its creative flair and impactful messaging.