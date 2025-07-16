U. S. Steel Named Title Sponsor of 2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 16, 2025 — USA Curling, the Curl Mesabi Foundation, and World Curling are pleased to announce that the United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) will serve as the title sponsor of the Pan Continental Curling Championships 2025, taking place from 19–26 October, at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Minnesota, and Curl Mesabi in Eveleth, Minnesota.

This prestigious international event will bring together top curling teams from across the Americas and Pacific-Asia regions, competing for qualification to the World Curling Championships 2026. The Iron Range of Minnesota, known for both its mining industry and curling tradition, is ready to welcome countries from around the globe who will compete in the A-Division in Virginia and the B-Division in Eveleth.

Nations that will send representatives include the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, India, Kenya, China, Korea, Nigeria, Brazil, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Australia, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei.

“U. S. Steel is honored to support this world-class event in the heart of Minnesota’s Iron Range,” said John Gordon, Senior Vice President — Raw Materials & Sustainable Resources. “As a company with a long-standing presence in the region, we are proud to help showcase the spirit, resilience, and hospitality of these communities on the global stage.”

World Curling President, Beau Welling, said, “World Curling are thrilled to have U.S. Steel on board as the title sponsor of the Pan Continental Curling Championships 2025.

“Their support will be instrumental in elevating this world-class event, and we look forward to working together to grow the sport of curling and deliver another exciting edition of this championship.”

The Pan Continental Curling Championships, established in 2022, serve as the pathway for teams aiming to compete at the World Curling Championships. The LGT World Men’s Curling Championship 2026 will be in Ogden, Utah from 28 March–5 April, while the BKT World Women’s Curling Championship 2026 will be in Calgary, Canada, from 14–22 March.

“We are thrilled to welcome U. S. Steel as the title sponsor of this World Curling event,” said USA Curling CEO Dean Gemmell. “Their generous support not only elevates the championship but also reinforces the strong connection between curling and the Iron Range’s proud industrial heritage.”

Gemmell added, “We are also grateful to Ida Rukavina and her team at the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board. Their strong initial support of this event made it possible to take the necessary steps to bring this championship to the area, and the Curl Mesabi Foundation has been an excellent partner as well.”